A groundbreaking moment creates a showcase hospital for black St. Louisans

ST. LOUIS • In 1923, city voters approved an ambitious building program that included $1.2 million for a new hospital for blacks. It would replace City Hospital No. 2, an old structure in the Mill Creek neighborhood that once housed a medical college. Grand juries routinely slammed it as inadequate and unsafe.

For nearly a decade, the project was stalled over where to build it. Black political leaders wanted it in the Ville neighborhood, near Sumner High School, where much of the city's black middle class lived. White doctors wanted it next to City Hospital No. 1, at 1515 Lafayette Avenue, south of downtown.

The blacks prevailed. But by the time work began at 2601 Whittier Street in 1932, the cost exceeded the bond issue. Mayor Bernard F. Dickmann, elected in 1933 with black support, persuaded voters to give the hospital $1.5 million that no longer was needed for the Municipal (later MacArthur) Bridge.

Barely three weeks later, on Dec. 10, 1933, he used a silver trowel to set the hospital's cornerstone. About 4,000 people gathered at the partly built central tower of what would become Homer G. Phillips Hospital for Colored.

"No expense shall be spared to make this institution the outstanding Negro hospital in this country," Dickmann said.