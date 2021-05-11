A little nudity outside Union Station raised quite a ruckus in 1940

"We can't let our children see things like that," said commissioner Hubert Hoeflinger, who also was a city alderman. "What's the matter with fig leaves? It would be better to leave something to the imagination."

Edith Aloe responded that the sculptures would be modified "over my dead body." Her opinion was powerful because the new plaza was named for her late husband, Louis Aloe, the city's aldermanic president from 1916 to 1923. She also was charmed by Milles' art and donated $12,500 to the project.

Louis Aloe had been a driving force behind voter approval of an ambitious $87 million bond issue in 1923. It paid for landmarks such as Kiel Auditorium, the River Des Peres channel project and parts of today's Gateway Mall, the downtown parkway along Market Street.

The plaza was intended to replace the dumpy taverns and flophouses that lined the north side of Market and inflicted a grim vista on visitors arriving by train. Demolition took place in 1931.

Commission chairman Francis Healy sided with Hoeflinger, but the vote was 4-2 to accept Milles' design. Commissioner Victor Berlendis, a sculptor, mocked the minority view, saying, "What's wrong with a little nudity?"