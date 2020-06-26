A Look Back • As World War II grinds toward end, last of Civil War soldiers fade away

ST. LOUIS • In June 1945, newspapers chronicled the toll from far-away Okinawa, an island only 350 miles from the Japanese mainland. It was America's bloodiest battle in the Pacific Theater, with more than 12,500 killed — almost 5,000 of them sailors on ships struck by kamikaze planes. Nearly 100,000 Japanese soldiers perished.
Death was by flame thrower, heavy machine gun and 1,900-pound battleship shell. Wedged along the grim newspaper dispatches from Okinawa were two articles that recalled another long slog of war.
The Rev. John Claypool, once a Confederate infantryman from Kentucky, died June 11, 1945, in Christian Hospital at 4411 North Newstead Avenue. Claypool was 98. Ten days later, Joseph J. Briggs, a Union soldier from Illinois, died at his daughter's home at 2817 Watson Road at age 96.
Newspapers called them the last two Civil War veterans in St. Louis.
Their war had been fought with black-powder muskets, cavalry sabers and brass cannon on wooden carriages. It ended 80 years before the battle for Okinawa. Claypool spent most of his life preaching from southern Missouri to Texas. Briggs had moved here from his lumber business in Sikeston, Mo., to be tended by family. With so few Civil War veterans still alive, their birthdays and occasional appearances at Memorial Day events made local headlines.
Claypool and Briggs were among 3.2 million Americans who wore blue or gray during the Civil War. An estimated 630,000 of them died of wounds or illness, mainly the latter. By contrast, American deaths in uniform during World War II totalled 404,000, three-quarters of them killed in battle.
Only about two dozen Civil War veterans were alive in Missouri when America entered World War II in 1941. Union sailor George Tainter of St. Charles died in 1943 at age 101. August Moreau, another Union sailor, died in south St. Louis County at 99 in April 1945. That left Briggs the last surviving local member of the Grand Army of the Republic, the Union veterans' association.
Claypool twice was national commander of the United Confederate Veterans. In 1938, he refused to let his organization participate in the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg until the Grand Army agreed to allow former rebels to wear their uniforms.
"Since the Lord has put up with the Yankees all this time, I guess I can also for a few days," he said.
Nationally, there is dispute over the identity of the last surviving Confederate, but Albert Woolson was the last Union veteran. He died in Duluth, Minn., in 1956, at age 109.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!