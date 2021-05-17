A Look Back • Fair held here in 1864 raised $550,000 to aid Union troops

ST. LOUIS • Lit by gaslights, the midway was awash in patriotic bunting and flags and rich with the aroma of flowers. There was a fish pond for the kids, beer for adults and food for everyone.
It was all to raise money for the troops.
"You cannot return thanks too sincere or too earnest to the soldiers who are now fighting your battles," Gov. Willard Hall told the crowd on May 17, 1864, opening day of the Grand Mississippi Valley Sanitary Fair.
Through its closing June 18, the fair raised $550,000 to give Union soldiers hospital care, clean garments and warm meals. Admission was $2 the first day, 50 cents after the third. The offerings of its 54 booths included knitting, embroidery, hardware and early sewing machines.
The fair took place in a temporary building in the middle of 12th Street (Tucker Boulevard), on the two blocks north of Olive Street. Prominent men held the titles, but women did most of the work.
The Civil War, from its start, produced carnage shocking to civilians and military leaders alike. As St. Louis filled with wounded and sick soldiers, women found a wartime purpose.
They created the Ladies' Union Aid Society and were the driving force of the Western Sanitary Commission, which sought to fill yawning gaps in Army medical care. Many of the founders were members of the Unitarian congregation of the Rev. William Greenleaf Eliot, co-founder of Washington University in 1853.
Its 300 female nurses, from all social classes, worked in hospitals at Benton Barracks (in today's Fairground Park) and Jefferson Barracks, on the commission's five hospital steamboats and, sometimes, on the front. A leader, Adeline Couzins, treated soldiers at Shiloh, Tenn., and was wounded by a rifle shot at Vicksburg, Miss.
Bad hygiene and health care killed more soldiers than lead. Of the 13,885 Missourians who died in Union service, only 3,317 were fatally wounded. Couzins and her fellow nurses did what they could to mitigate the galling numbers.
Unabashedly Protestant, the Ladies' Union Aid Society also distributed religious tracts to soldiers and tried to discourage drinking and card playing. Its nurses may have worked side by side in hospitals with nuns of the Sisters of Mercy, but its leaders refused to distribute Catholic literature. And they tried, without success, to ban beer from the Sanitary Fair.
After the war, many of its leaders found new causes. Anna Clapp, president of the Ladies' Union Aid Society, became a leader of the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri. So did Phoebe Couzins, a daughter of Adeline Couzins and one of the nation's first woman lawyers.
