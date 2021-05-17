A Look Back • Fair held here in 1864 raised $550,000 to aid Union troops

ST. LOUIS • Lit by gaslights, the midway was awash in patriotic bunting and flags and rich with the aroma of flowers. There was a fish pond for the kids, beer for adults and food for everyone.

It was all to raise money for the troops.

"You cannot return thanks too sincere or too earnest to the soldiers who are now fighting your battles," Gov. Willard Hall told the crowd on May 17, 1864, opening day of the Grand Mississippi Valley Sanitary Fair.

Through its closing June 18, the fair raised $550,000 to give Union soldiers hospital care, clean garments and warm meals. Admission was $2 the first day, 50 cents after the third. The offerings of its 54 booths included knitting, embroidery, hardware and early sewing machines.

The fair took place in a temporary building in the middle of 12th Street (Tucker Boulevard), on the two blocks north of Olive Street. Prominent men held the titles, but women did most of the work.

The Civil War, from its start, produced carnage shocking to civilians and military leaders alike. As St. Louis filled with wounded and sick soldiers, women found a wartime purpose.