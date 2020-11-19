A Look Back • Marines save the bell as the Missouri building burns during 1904 World's Fair

ST. LOUIS • Missouri’s official contribution to the 1904 World’s Fair was a grand Romanesque building on the crest of Government Hill in Forest Park. The statue atop its golden dome towered 180 feet above the lawn.

The Missouri Building was the largest in the cluster of structures representing states at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition. Its auditorium seated 1,000 people. It had an office for the governor, living quarters for the fair’s directors and an early air-conditioning system. It was filled with art and artifacts from the state archives and 10,000 books from public libraries.

The building cost $160,000 to erect and furnish, roughly $4 million in today’s dollars. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, 1904, Lee Jones was working in the kitchen beneath the auditorium.

The fairgrounds outside were jammed with people enjoying 70-degree weather. In two weeks, the fair would close. A boiler exploded in the kitchen. Jones shouted for help and grabbed a fire extinguisher. Fellow employee J.T. Nixon joined the fight, but the fast-growing fire crackled through the kitchen ceiling into the auditorium. Nixon, choking from smoke, was dragged to safety by another man. Billowing smoke and clanging fire wagons drew thousands of fairgoers to the hilltop.