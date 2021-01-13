A Look Back • Mystery hero fighter pilot over Germany in 1944 was St. Louisan

A hunt was on to identify the fearless aviator. Americans knew how badly their bomber boys were being cut up over Germany. Army brass, sensing a chance to reassure the home front and tout the new wonder fighter, gathered reporters at a base in England on Jan. 19 and ordered Howard front and center.

Pressed by the press, the embarrassed pre-med graduate of Pomona College in California blurted, “I seen my duty and I done it.”

On the mission, Howard shot down one German plane before he got separated from his unit. He stayed with the B-17s of the 401st returning from Oschersleben and then, on his own, fended off the swarm of German attackers. By the time he downed a fourth enemy plane, most of his .50-caliber machine guns were jammed.

“For sheer determination and guts, it was the greatest exhibition I’d ever seen,” said Maj. Allison Brooks, 401st group leader that day.

In June, Howard received the nation’s highest award for heroism — the Medal of Honor. He was the only American fighter pilot in Europe to earn it. (He and Navy Lt. Edward “Butch” O’Hare were the only St. Louis aviators so honored. O’Hare, namesake of Chicago’s main airport, was killed in action in the Pacific in 1943.)

Mass-produced Mustangs helped turn the air war over Europe.