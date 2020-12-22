A Look Back • People of good will brought cheer to underprivileged kids in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • They were known as orphans, crippled children or just underprivileged kids. They lived in orphanages and hospital wards.

Their homes were places like the St. Domenico Italian Orphans Home, the German Protestant Orphans Home, the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home or the Children’s Home Society. They were patients in the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children on Kingshighway Avenue or the children’s ward of City Hospital.

They wanted a good Christmas, just like kids living in snug family homes, often just a block or so away from their institutional metal-frame beds.

Since World War II, medical miracles and sweeping changes in social policy have greatly reduced the number and size of places where children are kept, for lack of a better term. Polio, once a scourge of childhood, is a rarity in advanced countries. Most traditional orphanages closed as organizations emphasized foster care. Widening prosperity and longer lifespans for parents also meant fewer homeless kids.