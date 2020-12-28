A Look Back • Returning WWII vets picketed City Hall to protest the tight housing market

ST. LOUIS • During World War II, the city was bursting with almost 900,000 people, many of them working in the war plants. There was a critical shortage of living space, but the government had no time or material for new housing.

As veterans began returning home in 1945, the crowding got worse. A local survey reported 99 percent occupancy of residential dwellings. A federal report estimated that at least 20,000 married veterans and their families in St. Louis were “doubled-up” with others, usually in-laws.

The national government freed up material for general construction in October 1945, but there were serious shortages of everything from nails to construction workers. St. Louis Mayor Aloys Kaufmann lobbied to obtain small trailer homes from the nuclear works in Oak Ridge, Tenn., any empty building at Jefferson Barracks and surplus military Quonset huts, the half-barrel structures made of corrugated metal.

The veterans’ assistance office downtown was jammed with families seeking lodging. Some veterans ran classified ads, one saying: “I cannot get married until I have a 2 or 3 room efficiency to take my bride home to.”

Back from victory, the veterans had a sympathetic story. They also had a skill learned in uniform — how to get organized.