A Look Back • Returning WWII vets picketed City Hall to protest the tight housing market

ST. LOUIS • During World War II, the city was bursting with almost 900,000 people, many of them working in the war plants. There was a critical shortage of living space, but the government had no time or material for new housing.
As veterans began returning home in 1945, the crowding got worse. A local survey reported 99 percent occupancy of residential dwellings. A federal report estimated that at least 20,000 married veterans and their families in St. Louis were “doubled-up” with others, usually in-laws.
The national government freed up material for general construction in October 1945, but there were serious shortages of everything from nails to construction workers. St. Louis Mayor Aloys Kaufmann lobbied to obtain small trailer homes from the nuclear works in Oak Ridge, Tenn., any empty building at Jefferson Barracks and surplus military Quonset huts, the half-barrel structures made of corrugated metal.
The veterans’ assistance office downtown was jammed with families seeking lodging. Some veterans ran classified ads, one saying: “I cannot get married until I have a 2 or 3 room efficiency to take my bride home to.”
Back from victory, the veterans had a sympathetic story. They also had a skill learned in uniform — how to get organized.
The St. Louis Veterans Committee on Housing and Jobs was formed on Dec. 14 and began pressing the Board of Aldermen for an emergency change in the zoning ordinance. The committee wanted to allow homeowners in neighborhoods zoned residential to rent rooms to boarders until the crisis passed. Neighborhoods zoned for rooming houses already were full.
Kaufmann endorsed the idea, but the aldermen went on Christmas break without taking action. On Dec. 28, 1945, more than 20 veterans and wives picketed City Hall.
“They knew when the war ended that the veterans would come home, but nothing was done about it,” said committee chairman George Londa, a married former sailor. “One day is a lot of time for a man who has no roof over his head.”
They met Kaufmann, who promised to keep trying. The veterans’ demand collided with another cherished American sentiment — maintaining property values. The city Plan Commission and the Council on Civic Needs, the latter an alliance of business and neighborhood associations, opposed the change, warning it would be hard to undo.
The committee returned to the streets with handbills. On Jan. 31, as veterans peered down from the gallery, aldermen unanimously amended the ordinance.
There were other stopgaps, including converting 16 barracks buildings at Jefferson Barracks for temporary dwellings. For black veterans and their families, the city obtained 46 Quonset huts.
The aldermen adopted more permanent measures, including a $300,000 revolving fund to build four-room houses for veterans. The first, costing $5,950, were built in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, near Sublette Park. Those homes, and many others like them, are still in use.