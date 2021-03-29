A look back • Santa Maria had a brief stay on St. Louis riverfront

ST. LOUIS • It was an odd scene at an old steamboat landing — a harbor tug pushing a replica of Christopher Columbus' sailing ship Santa Maria alongside the S.S. Admiral. A small crowd braved windy 30-degree weather to mark its arrival downtown on March 29, 1969.

Mayor Alfonso J. Cervantes, proud of his Spanish heritage, had snapped up the Santa Maria in a bidding war with one of the Rockefellers. Three years before, he had led the effort to bring the Spanish Pavilion here from the 1964 New York World's Fair. The Santa Maria was to be another nod to St. Louis' brief history as a Spanish colony two centuries ago.

Even by the loose standards of tourist boats on the levee, a 15th-century Spanish cargo ship didn't fit. The Santa Maria became the butt of local jokes.

Perhaps mercifully, its presence was brief.

The 80-foot replica was built in Barcelona, Spain, and hauled across the Atlantic Ocean by freighter for the New York fair. After it flopped as a tourist attraction in Washington, Cervantes twisted the arms of some of his supporters to raise $375,000 and buy it.

The Santa Maria opened on the levee on April 25, 1969, drawing a modest average of 450 visitors each day.