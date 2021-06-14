A look back • Scott Air Force Base began in a wheat field

BELLEVILLE • The big news came by telegram on June 14, 1917, from businessman Edward Daley, who had been in Washington for a week lobbying to snare a new military base.

"Belleville gets aviation field. Lease made. Return tonight," Daley notified his colleagues at the Greater Belleville Board of Trade. Thus began Scott Air Force Base, the nation's third-oldest continuously operating Air Force flying field.

Shortly after Congress voted to enter World War I on April 4, 1917, the Army Signal Corps announced plans to build nine bases to train aviators. Maj. Albert Bond Lambert, future namesake of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, was among those who believed the level ground of Shiloh Township, six miles east of Belleville, would serve the Army well. Daley hurried to Washington with regional political backing and options on leases from seven farmers.

The Army signed for 624 acres and, within a week, awarded a contract to Unit Construction Co. of St. Louis to build the Belleville Aviation Camp. Almost 2,000 workers began raising 53 buildings, including 16 hangars, six barracks for aviation cadets and a "dope house" to store gasoline. They were strung along the Southern Railway line, which still runs through the base.