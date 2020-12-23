A Look Back • St. Louis Christmas carolers have sung out for more than 100 years

ST. LOUIS • A candle in the window was the signal for strolling carolers to sing a Christmas song.

The first singers visited a few streets in the city's West End on Christmas Eve, stopping at households with the glowing welcomes. Children collected donations of coins, clanging in tin cups.

The Children's Aid Society, helpers of orphans and poor children, organized its first carolers in 1911 along such fashionable streets as Cabanne, Kingsbury and Berlin (renamed Pershing during World War I). Tradition says the first collections raised $50.

Two years later, the caroling had spread to Compton Heights, the Tower Grove neighborhood and along Virginia Avenue in Carondelet. William H. Danforth, founder of Ralston-Purina Co., formed one of the original groups on his street, Kingsbury Place, with help from fellow members of Pilgrim Congregational Church.

In 1924, area leaders founded the Community Chest (now United Way) and discouraged separate fundraisers by member organizations, such as the Christian Aid Society. Thus was born the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association, headed for the next 31 years by the singing Danforth himself.

