A Look Back • St. Louis made tap water clear just in time for World's Fair

ST. LOUIS • In the years before the 1904 World's Fair, the local water supply flowed with a distinct hue befitting its muddy source. Samuel Clemens, in his classic river memoir, "Life on the Mississippi," lampooned St. Louis water thusly:

"If you will let your glass stand half an hour, you can separate the land from the water as easy as Genesis. ... The land is very nourishing, the water is thoroughly wholesome." The locals, he wrote, "Take the draught as they would gruel."

Far from laughing, promoters of the Louisiana Purchase Exposition were mortified by visions of visitors from around the world gazing upon fountains and cascades billowing and bubbling in brown. While chemists at the St. Louis Water Works tried to fix the decades-old problem, the fair built its own filtration plant, just in case.

In 1894, St. Louis opened a new water works with six massive settling tanks at the Mississippi River's Chain of Rocks, far upstream from city neighborhoods. But the water still flowed murkily from the faucets. Mayor Rolla Wells had promised clear water for the fair. Time was running out.