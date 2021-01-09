A Look Back • The day that Missouri finally freed its slaves

ST. LOUIS • Sixty cannon thundered along Clark Street. The evening sparkled with a fireworks show and thousands of lanterns and candles — an “illumination,” as it was called then.

The occasion was the celebration on Jan. 14, 1865, of Missouri’s decision to emancipate all slaves within its borders. A state constitutional convention, meeting at the Mercantile Library, 510 Locust Street, had abolished slavery three days before, on January 11. Freedom took hold the moment of the vote.

“Before the genial heat of the sun shall dispel the covering of snow which now hides the soil of Missouri, the action of this assembly will reveal that soil purified from the stain of slavery,” said George Strong, a lawyer from St. Louis and a convention leader.

Missouri’s decision had come in many stumbling and bloody steps. When the Civil War began, 115,000 Missourians were in bondage, most of them in counties along the Missouri River. Gov. Claiborne Jackson, a slaveholder-planter, tried to maneuver the state into the Confederacy.