A Look Back • The day the Golden Eagle steamboat sank in 1947

GRAND TOWER, ILL. • It was the first trip of the season for the Golden Eagle, an antique steamboat with twin stacks, gingerbread woodwork and a splashing sternwheel. Its dining room was graced with chandeliers and red carpet. A tall mirror glistened behind the walnut bar.

The early morning of May 18, 1947, was dark but quiet, the Mississippi River 10 feet below flood stage. The Golden Eagle was bound for Nashville, Tenn., from its St. Louis home via the Ohio and Cumberland rivers. Most of its 91 passengers and crew were asleep.

Capt. Nathan Smith eased the coal-burning steamer downstream through a narrow bend 80 miles below St. Louis.

"It won't move!" Smith shouted at 2:20 a.m., suddenly unable to turn the steering wheel. He ordered the engines reversed, but the drifting boat smacked into submerged rocks near Grand Tower Island, opening a gash on its port (left) side.

The collision startled Marga Sachse, a passenger from St. Louis, who said she "felt a jar, and the ship lurched."

Regaining control, Smith wheeled toward the island and shoved the bow against the bank as the boat listed to port. Crew members roused passengers and swung a gangplank onto land.