A Look Back • The path to women's suffrage became a rocky road in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • "We almost despair of hearing anything new on the subject of female suffrage, even from the very intelligent advocates now assembled."

So sniffed the Missouri Democrat, a major St. Louis newspaper, on Nov. 21, 1872, as a national women's convention opened downtown. The Democrat patronizingly predicted that the drive to grant voting rights to women would fizzle. It was a common reaction for the times, abetted in part by a schism within suffragist ranks.

The third annual convention of the American Woman Suffrage Association gathered here at the Temple, an office building at the northwest corner of Broadway and Walnut Street. Among the 150 in attendance was Phoebe Couzins of St. Louis, the first woman graduate of Washington University's law school. Couzins had entered public life through the local Ladies Union Aid Society, which helped wounded soldiers during the Civil War. It was a common start for future feminists.

So had Virginia Minor of St. Louis, who organized the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri in 1867. But two years later, the national movement split over the wording of the Constitution's 15th Amendment guaranteeing votes for blacks. Some advocates feared that including women's suffrage to the amendment would doom it.