A look back • Thousands gather after Charles Lindbergh flies back in his Spirit of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • The silver airplane broke through mist and smog over East St. Louis and headed for the Eads Bridge. Crowds of skywatchers cheered. Whistles screamed, horns honked and two Naval Reserve submarine chasers fired salutes. Behind it flew a buzzing swarm of Army pursuit biplanes.

Young Charles Lindbergh was back in town.

Lindbergh, then 25, returned in his Spirit of St. Louis on June 17, 1927, almost a month after his nonstop flight from New York to Paris, a feat that riveted the world. He put wheels down at Lambert Field at 3:27 p.m. Among the 12,000 there to greet him were U.S. Secretary of War (and tennis great) Dwight F. Davis and airport watchman George Herwig, who was Lindbergh's checkers buddy during his air-mail days.

For six days, St. Louis celebrated Lucky Lindy. Admirers lined the sidewalks 10 deep for a parade, packed Sportsman's Park to standing room, filled Art Hill for a flyover and speech, and jammed the Municipal Opera for a disappointingly brief cameo. By then, the shy Lindbergh was exhausted.