A Look Back • Undertaker from Texas tried to move Moses Austin's grave from Missouri in 1938

POTOSI, Mo. • Mysterious hammering rang from Presbyterian Cemetery on the morning of April 21, 1938. Curious citizens found three laborers with shovels and picks breaking into the tomb of town father Moses Austin.

Overseeing the work was Thurlow B. Weed, an undertaker from Texas who claimed to be on official business. Weed said the Texas Historical and Landmark Commission had divined that Moses' bones would be better resting next to those of his son, Stephen, in the Texas capital city bearing their last name.

Potosi Mayor W.L. Edmonds angrily said of the commissioners, "Who do they think they are?" Edmonds called together the city councilmen, who told Weed to pack and scram. (Weed had been named after his uncle, a famous 19th-century New York politician.)

Texas officials countered that Austin's descendants had consented to the removal and said the gravesite was shabby. Edmonds said it was "in excellent condition until their workmen tore out the side."

He announced plans to spruce it up. Five months later, the Texas government donated $1,000 to Potosi's new Moses Austin Memorial Society.