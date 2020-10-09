A St. Louis-bred mobster had his flashy last ride home in 1933

ST. LOUIS • August "Gus" Winkeler grew up in Lemay and went bad in a hurry. He ran with the hoods known as Egan's Rats, sometimes as wheelman for the gang's last boss, William "Dinty" Colbeck.

Winkeler turned 19 while doing time in the city Workhouse. He met Georgette Bence at her family's boarding house, a Rats hangout, and married her. Police scorned him as a "punk," or lesser figure, when Colbeck went to prison in 1925. Newspapers even misspelled his name, referring to him as Winkler.

He and Fred "Killer" Burke, another dispossessed Rat, drifted to Chicago, where they made the big time.

They became lieutenants to Al Capone and probably took part in the machine-gun executions of seven rival gangsters in a garage on St. Valentine's Day in 1929, with Winkeler as getaway driver. He showed his steam by easily making $100,000 bond in a major bank holdup in Nebraska. "The Big Boy is back of me," he boasted to cellmates.

But Capone went to prison for income-tax evasion. Burke got life for murdering a police officer. Rivalries emerged.

At midday on Oct. 9, 1933, Winkeler stood outside a tavern on Chicago's North Side. A passing green panel truck slowed. Three men blasted away with shotguns, raking Winkeler with 72 buckshot pellets.