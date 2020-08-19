Aug. 19, 1951: Before Eddie Gaedel went to the plate, the Post-Dispatch got a heads-up

Even the hapless St. Louis Browns had a few big baseball moments - and one of the biggest stood only 3-foot-7.
He was, of course, Eddie Gaedel, a midget sent in to bat leadoff at Sportsman's Park in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 19, 1951. Gaedel drew a walk on four pitches from Bob Cain and was promptly lifted for a pinch runner. Although he never set foot in another baseball game, he became instant legend.
The pinch-hitting midget was the brainchild of owner Bill Veeck, who tried to make up in showmanship what his team lacked in talent. This was different from Veeck's other stunts because, potentially, it could have affected the outcome of a game. As a result Veeck received criticism from some sportswriters.
The night before Gaedel's game, Veeck tipped off Post-Dispatch sports editor Bob Broeg. In turn, Broeg made sure that Post-Dispatch photographer Jack January stuck around for the second game -- and Gaedel's appearance in the first inning.
January's photo has given Gaedel baseball immortality. In real life, Gaedel perished 10 years later in a saloon beating in his hometown, Chicago.
Oh: In the inning Gaedel started by drawing a walk, the Brownies loaded the bases. But they failed to score. In fact, they lost the doubleheader.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!