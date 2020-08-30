Aug. 30, 1958, the Crestwood McDonald's opened. Meet the man who brought it here.

On August 30, 1958, Bill Wyatt and partner Don Kuehl opened the first McDonald's restaurant in Missouri, at 9915 Watson Road. The restaurant is still there today. Thirty years after the opening, we profiled the man who brought the Golden Arches to St. Louis. Here is the article from 1988.

Washington's Birthdays aren't memorable occasions for most people, but Bill Wyatt has vivid memories of Feb. 22, 1959. That was the time, a school holiday, when the noon crew didn't show up at his McDonald's.

Wyatt and partner Don Kuehl were six months into the ownership of the first McDonald's in the state of Missouri, a walk-up-service stand at 9915 Watson Road, and they were expecting one of their busiest times ever. Wyatt had the day shift.

''Five employees who were scheduled to come in at 11 a.m. were riding in the same car and they were involved in a collision,'' Wyatt said. ''One of the boys phoned. Nobody was hurt, but the car was wrecked and they didn't know how they'd get there.''

As expected, hordes of famished teen-agers attracted by the area's first Golden Arches started appearing at Wyatt's windows, calling orders from the limited menu of the time - hamburgers, French fries, milkshakes and sodas. Wyatt and a handful of employees tried to accommodate them.