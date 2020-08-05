Aug. 5, 2003: A pup became a national celebrity after surviving St. Louis pound's gas chamber

On Tuesday morning, the Basenji, originally named Cain, and seven other dogs were tranquilized and loaded into the chamber. Then, following procedure, 97 percent pure carbon monoxide was pumped into the airtight box for 15 minutes. The next 10 minutes were used to flush out the poisonous gas and replace it with oxygen.

Upon opening the chamber door, Animal Control workers were stunned to see Cain staring back at them. The seven other dogs were motionless on the floor.

"Cain came out wagging his tail and walking around like he was a little bit drunk, " Ficken said.

She decided that there was no way she could have the dog killed. "That dog has a will to live, and there's got to be someone out there who's meant to have him, " she said.

Ficken called Randy Grim, founder of the Stray Rescue organization, and he agreed to find a home for the dog. Grim's first act was to rename the dog Quentin, for the notorious California prison.

On Wednesday afternoon, Quentin appeared to be in good spirits as he paced around the lobby of the Stray Rescue shelter. His only visible ailment was a mild case of kennel cough, an upper respiratory infection that is easily treated with antibiotics.