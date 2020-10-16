Bill McClellan and Jerry Berger: Reflections on the death of Mel Carnahan 20 years ago

But we didn't. Instead, Carnahan asked a policy question. How could we afford to do this and that if we had a large tax cut?

Then the same question was posed to Ashcroft. What would he want to ask his opponent?

He would not ask anything, he replied. He had no desire to cross-examine his honorable opponent.

It was a strange stance to take in a campaign noted mostly for its nastiness. The two sides argued for weeks earlier this year about signing a "Framework of Civility," and then traded charges about exactly who needed to be civil. Then came negative commercials. The Wall Street Journal called this the nastiest senatorial campaign in the country. At least part of the blame belonged to Ashcroft, and now he was too much the gentleman to even ask Carnahan a question. That attitude called for a snappy put-down, a reminder of things he had said in the past. The moderator turned to Carnahan. Your response, Governor?

No response, said Carnahan.

That was it. Those of us who view politics as theater were out of luck.

Speaking of politics, what was Carnahan thinking? As the challenger, he had to be considered the underdog, and this was a big chance to shake things up. Yet, he had opted for civility. Not smart, I figured.