Bill McClellan and Jerry Berger: Reflections on the death of Mel Carnahan 20 years ago

On Oct. 16, 2000, while campaigning for the U.S. Senate, Gov. Mel Carnahan's plane crashed in rural Jefferson County. Carnahan, his son, Randy, and aide Chris Sifford all died in the crash. Here is Bill McClellan's original column following the governor's death.
I was disappointed with Mel Carnahan on Sunday night.
The senatorial debate between Carnahan and John Ashcroft had been interesting but not exciting. For all the hype about two political heavyweights who absolutely did not like each other, the debate was remarkably civil. I blamed Carnahan.
Ashcroft had gone into a nice-guy mode, but I figured that was just smart politics. When he's in his more-conservative-than-thou mode, he can scare people. In a close election, you can't afford to scare anybody. So, Ashcroft was the very image of good cheer and respect.
That meant the burden was on Carnahan. If there was going to be a fight, he'd have to start it. He didn't seem so inclined. The men disagreed on almost all the issues, but they did so with little rancor. Then, near the end, the moderator gave Carnahan an opening. What would you like to ask your opponent?
I thought we might get something about the honorary degree from Bob Jones University. Maybe we'd get something about Supreme Court Judge Ronnie White. Surely, we'd get something with a nasty, personal edge.
But we didn't. Instead, Carnahan asked a policy question. How could we afford to do this and that if we had a large tax cut?
Then the same question was posed to Ashcroft. What would he want to ask his opponent?
He would not ask anything, he replied. He had no desire to cross-examine his honorable opponent.
It was a strange stance to take in a campaign noted mostly for its nastiness. The two sides argued for weeks earlier this year about signing a "Framework of Civility," and then traded charges about exactly who needed to be civil. Then came negative commercials. The Wall Street Journal called this the nastiest senatorial campaign in the country. At least part of the blame belonged to Ashcroft, and now he was too much the gentleman to even ask Carnahan a question. That attitude called for a snappy put-down, a reminder of things he had said in the past. The moderator turned to Carnahan. Your response, Governor?
No response, said Carnahan.
That was it. Those of us who view politics as theater were out of luck.
Speaking of politics, what was Carnahan thinking? As the challenger, he had to be considered the underdog, and this was a big chance to shake things up. Yet, he had opted for civility. Not smart, I figured.
This was not the first time I had been surprised by Mel Carnahan. Eight years ago, shortly after he was elected governor, I asked him about a couple of appointments he had made to the St. Louis Police Board. He told me he had promised the Police Association that they could have a guy on the board. That's because the association had supported him in the primary. He said he had made a similar deal with some local black politicians.
That's the way it's done, of course -- I remember when a different governor used to trade judgeships for favors -- but I was surprised that Carnahan would be so honest about it.
Then again, the really odd thing about Carnahan was that he was a career politician who seemed uncomfortable in the role. He lived a public life but did not talk much about himself. He was not unfriendly, but he was not a backslapper. No one would call him a charmer. People who knew him well say he had a fine sense of humor, but he was not one to look for a quick laugh. He was a dignified man in an undignified profession.
That debate Sunday turned out to be his last televised appearance, the final statewide forum of his long career.
As I watched it, I thought he needed to be more aggressive. I thought he was being too dignified, too civil, too much the gentleman.
But now I realize he struck just the right notes.
