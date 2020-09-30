The comic is "Blondie" and its themes can be traced back nearly 120 years to McKinley High School.
Murat Bernard Young was born Jan. 9, 1901, in Chicago and grew up in St. Louis.
In 1919, his senior year at McKinley, the yearbook "The Carnation" carried some of his cartoons and his nickname, "Chicken."
Young later shortened the nickname to "Chic" and used the name "Chic Young" when he started writing Blondie in 1930.
The first time Blondie appeared in the Post-Dispatch was on Sept. 28, 1930.
After Young's death in 1973, his son Dean Young and John Marshall continue the strip, which appears in more than 2,000 newspapers in 47 countries.
Here's a decade by decade look at Blondie, from the pages of the Post-Dispatch.
