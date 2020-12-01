Dec. 1, 1958: Phil the gorilla dies after a hunger strike

ST. LOUIS • Phil was listless and without an appetite. He wouldn't gulp the orange soda that was his favorite treat. He spurned a gift of sugar cane and pushed away a cherry pie.

"Everyone is pulling for Phil," said George Vierheller, director of the St. Louis Zoo. "It's all very discouraging. We really are helpless."

Phil was Phil the Gorilla, the king of the zoo. For almost two decades, zoo patrons had flocked to his cage hoping to catch some of his antics. Sometimes he'd rip the shirt from his main keeper, Frank Florsek. Other times he'd suddenly bomb his human admirers with a mighty splash from his swimming tank.

Phil had lived at the zoo since Sept. 10, 1941, when Vierheller bought four young gorillas for $14,000. Captured in west Africa, Phil weighed 30 pounds when he arrived here.

In health, Phil's daily diet was 22 pounds of vegetables, chased down by two gallons of milk and an orange soda. But on Nov. 8, 1958, the zoo announced that Phil had stopped eating and was losing weight.

Newspaper updates came almost every day. When Vierheller said he was ordering sugar cane from Louisiana, Mamie Sturgis of 4332 Lindell Boulevard showed up with three stalks she had just brought home from New Orleans.