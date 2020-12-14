Dec. 14, 1942: The night a World War II blackout drill darkened St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Police sirens and factory whistles shrieked the signal at 10 p.m. All across town, the lights flickered out.

Mayor William Dee Becker, posted atop the Civil Courts Building, surveyed the darkness and found it good. The only errant glimmers were from a few untended alley lights, a forgotten stage door and the neon sign of Kessler Fur Co., 1008 Locust Street.

“It’s a comfort to know the city is capable of shrouding itself if real disaster would threaten,” Becker said on the night of Dec. 14, 1942, shortly after the region’s first blackout test during World War II.

Success was a near certainty. For weeks, 7,500 local air-raid wardens went door-to-door explaining the rules. Workplace committees, newspapers and radio stations hammered the message. On drill night, volunteers scanned their neighborhoods for any spark of violation.

The blackout was organized by the national Civil Defense program across seven Midwestern states. Its goal was to have Americans ready if enemy bombers approached.

That wasn’t likely. German Heinkels barely could fly to Iceland, much less New York. But a war was on, if anyone needed reminding. Americans had seen newsreels of London during the Blitz. And the larger point was to teach civilians to react upon cue.