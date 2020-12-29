Dec. 29, 1922: William Lemp Jr. dies by suicide at his family mansion

ST. LOUIS • A servant heard a muffled pop from her master's bedroom. She summoned his sons, who broke down the locked door and found William J. Lemp Sr. dead with a gunshot to his right temple.

The .38-caliber revolver was nearby. It was the first of four fatal gunshots in the sad tale of St. Louis' first beer dynasty.

Lemp, 68, shot himself on the morning of Feb. 13, 1904, in his second-floor bedroom of the family mansion at 3322 South 13th Street (now DeMenil Place), next to his brewery covering 13 blocks. Lemp had never gotten over the sudden death in 1901 of his son, Frederick, brewery superintendent, from a heart ailment. His depression deepened. When he didn't emerge from the room that morning, no one took much notice.

His father, John Adam Lemp, introduced lager beer to St. Louis in 1838 with a brewery at 112 South Second Street. William Lemp moved the operation in 1864 to Carondelet (Broadway) and Cherokee streets, a favorite area for brewers because they could store beer in cool limestone caverns.

Among neighboring competitors was Anheuser-Busch Co., which introduced Budweiser in 1876. A-B overtook Lemp in total sales sometime during the 1880s, but Lemp's Falstaff brand outsold Budweiser in St. Louis.