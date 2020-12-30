Dec. 30, 1964: The killing that spelled the beginning of the end for Gaslight Square

After numerous break -ins, thievery and harassment, Dave Krush, owner of a souvenir shop at 4231 Gaslight Square, has closed his store. "And I'm not going to open it until we get at least one policeman walking a beat in this area during the day," Krush said. "If we don't get adequate police protection here, Gaslight Square will be ruined," he said.

"Local people are becoming afraid to come here." Miss Velma Moifry, proprie- tor of Mosley's Antique Ship, 4201 Gaslight Square, said that "all women who run antique shops here are scared stiff."

The women proprietors sit near the door where they can see who wants to come in or they answer a knocker or doorbell and then look over callers.

"We have good reason to be afraid, " Miss Mosley said. "Muggings and thievery go on here that you don't hear about. If you had a man in the shop, you could take a chance and leave the door open to anyone who wants to come in.

"But without a man around, a single woman running a shop here may find herself confronted by a couple of toughs when the streets outside are deserted. A single woman operating an antique shop is an easy mark."