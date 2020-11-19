Do you remember the South Twin Drive-In? A look back at a St. Louis icon

On Nov. 19, 1954, the South Twin Drive In Theater, the first twin-screen drive-in theater in St. Louis opened at Buckley and Lemay Ferry.

The opening night show featured "Magnificent Obsession," starring Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman.

The outdoor movie theater was a uniquely American tradition. The world's first drive-in movie theater was erected in New Jersey in 1933. By 1967, there were 3,384 drive-ins, which was almost one-third of all movie screens across the United States.

During the drive-in heyday of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, there was the St. Ann 4 Screen in North County, Ronnie's on South Lindbergh Boulevard, the I-44 Drive-In at Interstate 44 and Highway 141, the I-70 in St. Peters, the Holiday on Page Avenue, the I-270 in North County, the Manchester Drive-in (at the present site of West County Shopping Center), the 66 Park-In and the infamous Olympic on Page, which ended its existence by showing X-rated movies.

As for the South Twin, it closed for good in 1983 and was demolished a year later to make room for Lemay Plaza.

A look back at the heyday of drive-in theaters in St. Louis