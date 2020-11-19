Do you remember the South Twin Drive-In? A look back at a St. Louis icon

On Nov. 19, 1954, the South Twin Drive In Theater, the first twin-screen drive-in theater in St. Louis opened at Buckley and Lemay Ferry.
The opening night show featured "Magnificent Obsession," starring Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman.
The outdoor movie theater was a uniquely American tradition. The world's first drive-in movie theater was erected in New Jersey in 1933. By 1967, there were 3,384 drive-ins, which was almost one-third of all movie screens across the United States.
During the drive-in heyday of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, there was the St. Ann 4 Screen in North County, Ronnie's on South Lindbergh Boulevard, the I-44 Drive-In at Interstate 44 and Highway 141, the I-70 in St. Peters, the Holiday on Page Avenue, the I-270 in North County, the Manchester Drive-in (at the present site of West County Shopping Center), the 66 Park-In and the infamous Olympic on Page, which ended its existence by showing X-rated movies.
As for the South Twin, it closed for good in 1983 and was demolished a year later to make room for Lemay Plaza.
A look back at the heyday of drive-in theaters in St. Louis
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. The construction of the drive-in cost about $75,000. Constructed in the form of an amphitheater, the streamlined airdrome consisted of 11 semi-circular and slightly inclined ramps, constructed so that cars could come and go at their drivers' desire without obstructing the view of other occupants. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. This photo was altered in 1940 by cutting out a scene from a movie and pasting it on top of the screen. Presumably this was done because cameras at the time were not able to adequately capture the differentiations in lighting for effective publication. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. An usher was on site to fix flat tires during the show. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. An aerial view shows its location on Manchester. It was able to accommodate as many as 800 vehicles. The sound projection boxes seen provided for every two autos. The projection booth is in the center. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. Parents could bring their children, and when they got sleepy, they could lie down in the back seat. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. Ushers direct the parking of autos so they are correctly placed to get full benefit of the sound boxes. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1940
In July 1940, the Post-Dispatch published a series of photos of an "auto movie" audience at one of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters. The drive-in was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. If a car was crowded, kids would sit on the front fenders. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theater in 1942
One of the Midwest's first drive-in theaters was located on Manchester Road two miles west of Lindbergh, on what is now the site of West County Center. This is a scene from September 1942. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families, like Blacky, a tame bear, on display at Ronnie's. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Post-Dispatch file photo
File Post-Dispatch staff
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Pictured are the Spezia and Carnaghi families. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Pictured is the fire truck at Ronnie's. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. Admission at Ronnie's was 60 cents for adults, and free for children. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. A counter girl warms a bottle for a mother to feed her baby. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1952
By 1952, the drive-in theaters, opened in St. Louis just a dozen years earlier with the Manchester, enjoyed one of their best years. There were seven drive-ins in St. Louis County — the Manchester, Sixty-Six Park In, Ronnie's, North, Airway, Skyline and St. Ann. In addition to the movie, there were playgrounds and other amusements to entertain families. A train ride at Ronnie's was a popular attraction. Post-Dispatch file photo
File Post-Dispatch staff
Drive-in theaters, 1958
Food was a big part of the fun in 1958, and kids in pajamas were a common sight. These are members of the George M. Loy Jr. family at the St. Ann drive-in. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1958
The miniature train entertains the youngsters in 1958 at the St. Ann four-screen drive-in. Post-Dispatch file photo
Drive-in theaters, 1958
The refreshment stand in 1958 at the St. Ann four-screen drive-in does a thriving business from the time the crowd starts to arrive until the movie ends. Post-Dispatch file photo
