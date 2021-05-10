Do you remember the Springdale Pool?

It measured 44,000 square feet, about the size of a football field. It was spring-fed and contained about 1,250,000 gallons of cold spring water. The Springdale Pool provided a cooling spot in northern Jefferson County from 1961 until May 10, 2014, when its owners announced it was closing.

In the days when the summers sweltered, when air conditioning meant opening a window and sultry nights were spent sleeping on the porch, the best way to beat the heat was to take a dip in the nearest water hole.

In those days, the Meramec River was a favorite place for a cool swim, and residents of the St. Louis area spent hot, summer days floating on the current in black inner tubes, while sunbathers lay in the sand along the banks.

River swimming, however, is not without its risks, and drownings were commonplace. Eventually entrepreneurs offered visitors an alternative, and pools began to open up along old Highway 141, from Fenton to Arnold.

"That's how all these pools got started," said Rich Waser, former manager of Springdale Park and Pool said in a 2001 interview.

"There was Springdale, Riviera and several small family-owned pools in the Fenton and Arnold area."