Elvis Presley set the crowd shrieking on his final St. Louis show

He said, a little blurry, "I hope we have a good time this afternoon." Presley snapped into "Please, Please Love Me" and discarded his baby-blue scarf in the direction of the audience.

Backup singer Charlie Hodge quickly provided another and another, and another, as Presley teased the crowd like a good stripper with an inexhaustible supply of long white gloves. Several hundred fans, mostly women - the audience was at least two-thirds female - pressed against the apron of the stage.

A woman in a blue pantsuit with long blond hair ran plumply from the wings and embraced Presley, pressing his arms to his side. For a moment he looked a little scared. She was hustled off stage almost immediately and as the crowd pressed forward Presley said, "Mercy, folks."

After that it was "Don't Be Cruel," '.'Heartbreak Hotel," "Love Me Tender," "Polk Salad Annie," "Hound Dog," all done very quickly.

Presley, at 41 years old, goes through his old songs almost by rote, but he still has that remarkable charisma that made him famous in the first place.

"I'll still be coming to see him when he's 80 years old," said Jean Rohrbach, who was barely a teen-ager when Presley got his start and was at the concert with her mother, also a fan.