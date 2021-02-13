Feb. 13, 1934: August A. Busch Sr. kills himself at Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS • August A. Busch Sr. lay uncomfortably in his bed at Grant's Farm. In pain from heart disease and gout, he had endured a bad night. When his chauffeur, Anton Feichtinger, entered the bedroom about 8 a.m., Busch asked him to turn on the radio "and get some music."

"While I was doing that, I heard a report," Feichtinger told a coroner's jury one day later. "... I turned and he was lying on the bed. The gun was on the right on the other bed, pitched away."

Busch, 68, committed suicide on Feb. 13, 1934, by shooting himself once in the abdomen, just below his heart, with a pearl-handled .32-caliber revolver he kept by his bed. Shortly beforehand, unknown to anyone, he had scribbled a brief note saying, "Goodbye precious mommie and adorable children." He had underlined "precious" and "adorable."

Busch had been president of Anheuser-Busch Inc. since 1913, when his father, Adolphus Busch, died on a visit to Germany. Adolphus Busch, son-in-law of founder Eberhard Anheuser, made the company big and prosperous. His son managed its survival through the anti-German bias of World War I and Prohibition, which ended in phases during 1933. August A. Busch Sr. also had built the Bevo Mill, roughly halfway between his mansion on Gravois Road and the brewery south of downtown.