Feb. 17, 1943: Egan's Rats mob boss is killed in a blast of machine-gun fire

ST. LOUIS • For a few gun-rattling years in the 1920s, William “Dinty” Colbeck was warlord of the criminal gang known as Egan’s Rats. He went to federal prison for two brazen daylight robberies.

Released in November 1940, Colbeck made a social visit to his old adversaries at police headquarters downtown. “I am going strictly straight,” he told them.

Colbeck, a plumber by trade, opened a shop at 1439 Franklin Avenue on the gang’s old turf. He and his wife bought a bungalow in Riverview Gardens. Colbeck was known to visit the illegal gambling joints on the East Side, but detectives were never sure of his intentions.

On the evening of Feb. 17, 1943, Colbeck told his wife he was going “across the river.” He dropped by the Hyde Park Club, a thriving casino at 826 Main Street in Venice, near the McKinley Bridge.

He returned to St. Louis at 10:40 p.m. and was driving on Ninth Street, a block south of the McKinley ramp, when his 1941 Ford was stitched with eight .45-caliber bullets. Three struck Colbeck, one through his head.

The exploding machine-gun burst startled friends playing cards at 901 Destrehan Street, at the intersection with Ninth. “We could see the flashes of the gun reflected on the windows,” said Ethel Hall, one of the guests.