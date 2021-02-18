Feb. 19, 1968: Plane crashes into McCluer High School gym, kiling pilot

Editor's note: A small plane whose pilot was low on fuel crashed into the gym of a St. Louis County high school on Feb. 19, 1968. This was the Post-Dispatch coverage of the crash that day.

A light plane crashed against the auditorium-gymnasium of McCluer High School in Florissant today, killing the pilot.

None of the 11 students and a dance teacher who were in the gymnasium was injured. The pilot, whose identity was not immediately learned, had radioed the control tower at Lambert-St. Louis Field at 12:40 p.m. that he was running low on fuel.

He was instructed to land on any runway that he could reach. The plane was three miles northeast of the airport when the message was received. Miss Arias King, the dance teacher, had dismissed a class of 35 junior-senior girls just minutes belore the plane hit the south wall of the gymnasium.

11 girls had remained in the gymasium to continue their practice after the class was dismissed. "Pieces of brick, concrete and glass were thrown over the floor," Miss King told reporter. "None of us was struck, I gathered the girls and hurried them out of the building."