Feb. 19, 1968: Plane crashes into McCluer High School gym, kiling pilot

Editor's note: A small plane whose pilot was low on fuel crashed into the gym of a St. Louis County high school on Feb. 19, 1968. This was the Post-Dispatch coverage of the crash that day.
A light plane crashed against the auditorium-gymnasium of McCluer High School in Florissant today, killing the pilot.
None of the 11 students and a dance teacher who were in the gymnasium was injured. The pilot, whose identity was not immediately learned, had radioed the control tower at Lambert-St. Louis Field at 12:40 p.m. that he was running low on fuel.
He was instructed to land on any runway that he could reach. The plane was three miles northeast of the airport when the message was received. Miss Arias King, the dance teacher, had dismissed a class of 35 junior-senior girls just minutes belore the plane hit the south wall of the gymnasium.
11 girls had remained in the gymasium to continue their practice after the class was dismissed. "Pieces of brick, concrete and glass were thrown over the floor," Miss King told reporter. "None of us was struck, I gathered the girls and hurried them out of the building."
The plane plunged part way through a bank of windows at the top of the gymnasium wall. Port of the roof of the gymnasium and a roof overhanging were damaged. A spokesman for the school district said incoming lines to the central switchboard were knocked out. The plane slipped from the wall and came to rest on a canopy above the main entrance to the gymnasium.
Firemen from Florissant, Ferguson and Lambert Field responded, but there was no fire. The body of the pilot was cut out of the wreck. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis County Hospital, Clayton.
As is customary, the flyer described his plane, a single-engine Cessna 182, and gave the registration number, 7203E, when calling the Lambert Field tower. Flyers ordinarily do not identify themselves by name.
Federal Aviation Agency listings showed that the plane's license was issued to Mortgage Center. Inc., 2550 Fifth avenue, San Diego, Calif. The firm is reported to lease planes to private pilots. Papers found in the crushed cockpit bore the name of a San Diego resident. FAA officials began an investigation.
It was said that the pilot's name, when obtained, would not be made public until relatives were notified of his death. The high school, with an enrollment of 3600 students, is recognised as the largest in Missouri.
Neil McNorton and Gregory Millich, both of Florissant and sophomores at the school, were standing outside the gymnasium and saw the crash. "The plane came from east to west, then circled back east again. Then it turned north, barely cleared row of trees, and crashed right into the top of the building," one of the boys said.
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter