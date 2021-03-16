Fistfights, stink bombs and more when the waitresses at a popular St. Louis restaurant went on strike

ST. LOUIS • Bill Medart was a top local amateur golfer. Blossom Breneman of Kirkwood was an actress in Hollywood. Their surprise courthouse marriage in Clayton in 1928 made headlines.

So did their newlywed dust-up, when she alleged in a lawsuit that her wealthy in-laws were meddlesome. The couple patched things up and, in 1930, turned their fashionable charm into "glorifying the American hamburger."

Medart's restaurant, at 7036 Clayton Avenue, west of Skinker Boulevard, was an instant hit. Bill ran the grill, Blossom made coconut pies. He left his parents' company, Medart Manufacturing Co., and played less golf. Blossom, who had been in a few movies, turned down a Hollywood contract.

"Perhaps the opening of a hamburger restaurant is the solution to the problem of golf widows," she said.

Medart's had a good business with the after-theater crowd and college kids. It grew with an adjoining restaurant called the Olde Cheshire. But more than burgers were simmering.