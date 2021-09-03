From the 9/11 archives: Cardinals rookie Bud Smith dazzled, and provided much-needed distraction, in September 2001

As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history.
Just eight days before 9/11 brought life in the U.S. — including sports — to a screeching halt, Cardinals rookie Bud Smith threw one of the most improbable no-hitters in MLB history.
Smith had thrown two consecutive duds: Six earned runs on 12 hits against a horrid Cincinnati Reds squad, and five earned runs, including four walks, in just 3⅓ innings against a Padres team struggling to climb above .500.
But on Sept. 3, he took the hill in his home state of California against those same Padres. This time around, he found magic, striking out seven en route to the eighth no-hitter in Cardinals history.
One week after Smith's no-hitter, baseball stopped for six days after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. By the time the Cardinals — and the rest of baseball — made an emotional return on Sept. 17, he was set to pitch in a real game for the first time in almost two weeks.
No matter. He threw another gem, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to just one unearned run on three hits in seven innings pitched. The Cardinals won 2-1.
And then just like that, Bud Smith's MLB career was nearly over. He'd win his next start — then record a playoff win to send the Cardinals to a decisive Game 5 against the eventual World Series-champion Diamondbacks in the divisional round — and finish fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
But he'd log just 48 innings for the Cardinals in 2002, then never pitch again in the majors.
He was, however, part of 2002 trade deadline deal that brought likely Hall of Famer Scott Rolen to St. Louis. Rolen, of course, would find great success with the Cardinals, including a dominant 2006 playoff run in a World Series-winning campaign.
Smith, meanwhile, battled injuries in Philadelphia and struggled in the minors when he did play. He retired from baseball at 27.
Still, his 2001 no-hitter remains the Cardinals' most recent, and he further secured his spot in MLB history in his very next start.
Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered those two dazzling Bud Smith outings at the time.
No-hitter
Sept. 4, 2001
No fuss, no muss, no hits: Rookie Smith's gem against San Diego makes him 8th Cardinal to perform feat
By Rick Hummel, Post-Dispatch
Those who witnessed the Bud Smith-Bobby Jones pitching matchup last week in St. Louis, a fiasco won by Smith's Cardinals 16-14, would have been caught completely off-guard Monday night.
While San Diego's Jones was a little better Monday, lefthanded rookie Smith was unfathomable. After giving up 14 earned runs in his previous 14 innings, Smith gave up nothing — runs or hits — Monday as he no-hit the Padres 4-0. Florida's A.J. Burnett also no-hit the Padres on May 12. Smith "pitched a lot better than he did in St. Louis," said San Diego slugger Ryan Klesko, who homered and doubled twice off Smith in 3 ⅓ innings last week. "He was in the middle of the plate then. I think he learned his lesson."
Robert "Bud" Smith, a Bellflower, Calif., product, pitched the Cardinals' ninth no-hitter since 1900 and their second in a row by a rookie. Rookie Jose Jimenez no-hit Arizona at Phoenix on June 25, 1999. Smith is the eighth Cardinals pitcher to accomplish the feat.
Smith, 21, fanned seven and walked four, including Rickey Henderson twice, and there were a few tough plays for Cardinals defenders. Shortstop Edgar Renteria made the most prominent, dashing in to field a short-hop grounder off Klesko's bat for the second out of the ninth.
Right fielder J.D. Drew made a strong play to end the sixth when he had to traverse the bullpen mound and then pluck off Klesko's foul ball before it went out of play.
The Padres' Bubba Trammell just missed a changeup, flying to Albert Pujols at the warning track in the seventh. Renteria made a lunging grab of D'Angelo Jimenez's liner in the sixth.
Renteria also moved smartly to his left for a smash by pinch-hitter Tony Gwynn with one out in the eighth, and third baseman Placido Polanco stretched for pinch-hitter Wiki Gonzalez's high hopper to end the eighth.
Smith had two no-hitters last year for Class AA Arkansas, both seven-inning affairs, and he had a no-hitter in high school. "Nothing compares to a nine-inning, major-league one," Smith said.
He is 4-2 this year for the Cardinals after winning for the first time since July 26, a span of six unsuccessful starts.
The Padres never had more than one baserunner in an inning against Smith. In the ninth inning, he went to 2-2 on Henderson before retiring him on a broken-bat grounder to Renteria.
Tiring, Smith issued his fourth walk, to Jimenez, after getting ahead 1-2. Jimenez was allowed to steal second unmolested. After throwing three straight balls to Klesko, Smith fired a fastball and then a slow curve for strikes. Renteria then made his brilliant short-hop pickup on Klesko's grounder.
Manager Tony La Russa said he was tempted to pull Smith if he walked Klesko, even if there was a no-hitter going, because the pitch count was rising.
The count went 2-1 to Phil Nevin before Nevin hit a comebacker that Smith snagged and underhanded to Pujols at first for the final out. Smith threw 134 pitches.
Pitching coach Dave Duncan said that, as Smith's pitch count had reached 70 through five innings, he thought there was no way the lefthander could go nine. "I was almost rooting for him to give up a hit so we could get him out of there," Duncan said.
Smith had his mother on hand and about 40 other family members and friends.
"I wish I could have done it in St. Louis," Smith said. "But, pitching on the West Coast, with your family and friends … there's nothing better."
Smith agreed with Klesko that using both sides of the plate, rather than the middle, was a better idea Monday.
"It's about time," he said. "That's the first time I've felt that comfortable in a while. (Catcher Eli Marrero) called a great game tonight and a lot of it goes to him. We were on the same page the whole game.
"It's been frustrating the last few starts. I get nine runs in the last one and I basically lay an egg."
He admitted he was pitching on fumes at the end. "You're starting to get a little fatigued in the sixth, seventh, eighth and you're saying, 'I need to get my adrenaline back.'"
But, all night, until Tony Gwynn came to bat amid a standing ovation in the eighth, Smith was so focused that he said, "I couldn't hear anybody in the stands."
The Cardinals quickly jumped on Jones for two runs in the first when Fernando Vina singled and Pujols extended his hitting streak to 11 games by rocketing his 32nd homer over the left-center-field wall.
The Cardinals stole a run in the fifth to go ahead 3-0. Polanco, who had three hits after taking a day off, singled for the second time with one out. As Drew struck out on a full count, Polanco stole his 10th base when catcher Davis' throw kicked off Polanco's left foot and into left center field. Third-base coach Jose Oquendo kept Polanco coming around third. When left fielder Henderson couldn't pick up the ball, Polanco scored without a play.
In the seventh, Polanco doubled into the left-center-field gap, scoring Vina, who had walked with two out.
Homecoming
Sept. 5, 2011
Homecoming for Smith turns into one big party: Cardinals rookie threw a no-hitter in his first major-league appearance in his home state
By Rick Hummel, Post-Dispatch
Bud Smith and his family and friends from the Lakewood and Bellflower, Calif., areas celebrated well into the night Monday. That might have happened anyway because most of them hadn't seen Smith all year. Monday was his first major-league appearance in his home state. But then the 21-year-old rookie gave them something else to celebrate. "I don't know when it will ever hit me," Smith said, referring to his 4-0 no-hitter against San Diego. It was the ninth no-hitter hurled by a Cardinals pitcher in the post-1900 era.
Smith had just finished watching the end of the game on tape in the clubhouse. "It's amazing. The plays the defense made behind me. And the game Eli (Marrero) called," Smith said.
It took 134 pitches, far more than what manager Tony La Russa and pitching coach Dave Duncan wanted Smith to throw.
"I don't think I've gone over 100 more than once this season," Smith said.
The Cardinals still need Smith to make five more starts this month as they battle for the playoffs. And, given that he already had surpassed the most innings he had pitched in his career, was there a considerable risk involved in letting him go that long Monday?
"An honest question," La Russa said. "If there's any problem between now and Saturday, he won't pitch Saturday.
"We went into the game knowing that he's approaching more innings than he's pitched, so we were going to watch him close from the start. But, when a guy is in a groove like he was in, that 130 (pitches) is less stressful than 80 or 90 (pitches) if you're out of whack.
"It makes sense to push then. When you don't want to push him is when he's not pitching with the same kind of timing. He came out of the game feeling good. And he's supposed to pitch Saturday.
"But there's no doubt, except for the no-hitter, that he wouldn't have thrown the last 15 or 20 pitches."
La Russa said Monday night that he was tempted to relieve Smith if he walked Ryan Klesko. Smith had fallen behind Klesko 3-0 after walking D'Angelo Jimenez with one out in the ninth.
"You're grinding all the possibilities," said La Russa. "That was the max grind. Would I have done it? I probably would have made a trip (to the mound) and asked him to be honest. The point is that it may be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but you can't put everything on the once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I thought physically, he was throwing in such a good groove.
"If he said, 'I'm toast (done),' it would have been better to let the reliever make the mistake," La Russa said.
Asked how would he have felt about coming out, Smith laughed and said, "I don't know if I would have let him. But I did see someone else up in the bullpen. That may have been just for me. But it did push me."
La Russa had indicated before Monday's game that if Smith had continued to struggle, he might have replaced him in the rotation.
Smith "is in a position where he's still trying to make an impression," La Russa said. "His impressions have been almost always really good. But, if you struggle a bunch of times, somebody else gets the ball the next time."
The last Cardinals pitcher — and rookie pitcher — to hurl a no-hitter was Jose Jimenez, who no-hit Randy Johnson and the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 25, 1999. Jimenez, now with Colorado, won just one more game for the Cardinals after that — also a shutout against Johnson — and got sent to the minors before the year was over.
"The big difference," said La Russa, "is that Bud's got a lot of discipline in his daily routine and we'll just leave it at that. Jose was in the process of developing it.
"Bud's not going to be going nuts."
Smith spent the latter part of Monday's game, not by himself on the bench, but next to Mark McGwire. They were having an animated conversation — about hitting.
Smith said McGwire was bemoaning the fact that the Padres were playing him toward a certain hole and had deprived him of at least one hit.
"Hit it where they're not," Smith remembered telling McGwire. "We were both 0 for 3, so we were kidding about that."
Smith said McGwire may actually have relaxed him. "I wasn't even thinking about pitching," Smith said. "Whatever he was doing worked."
McGwire said it was a "myth" that nobody should talk to a potential no-hit pitcher late in the game.
"What do you think he was doing the first six innings?" McGwire added. "He asked me a question."
McGwire long has been a champion of Smith. "I was surprised when they sent him down" after his first start on June 17, McGwire said. "Granted, he doesn't throw hard, but he gets guys out. All he has to do is watch tapes of Tom Glavine. He has the same pitches as Tom Glavine. He'll be quite successful up here."
Despite being relaxed on the bench with McGwire, Smith said he had trouble controlling his emotions in the late innings. "I was shaking. I was so nervous I wanted to get it over. I wanted to do it so bad," said Smith. "Mentally, you just toss and turn that much more in the late innings.
"There were a couple of times I had to step off and regroup and say, 'OK, you're starting to go a little too fast here.'"
Smith said he was frightened by the outcome of just one pitch, a changeup he hung to Bubba Trammell in the seventh. Albert Pujols pulled in Trammell's long fly at the wall.
"That ball was the biggest scare of the night. I thought the only chance I had was if Albert jumped and robbed him," Smith said.
Trammell "got me. But I looked up and the ball just didn't carry out there for some reason. The wind knocked it down."
NL player of the week
Sept. 11, 2001
Smith says he's surprised at winning player of the week over Bonds
By Rick Hummel, Post-Dispatch
Much to his surprise, Cardinals rookie Bud Smith was named National League player of the week for last week.
Smith, 21, pitched a no-hitter last Monday at San Diego, but he thought San Francisco slugger Barry Bonds would win the award. "Geesh, that guy's got 63 home runs," the Cardinals lefthander said. "I had no idea I would win." Smith's no-hitter was the ninth in modern Cardinals history.
The Cardinals would seem to have some mixed emotions about the San Francisco-Houston series beginning tonight in Houston and to be reprised next week in San Francisco. The Cardinals are chasing the Giants in the wild-card standings and the Astros in the NL Central race. They are much closer to the Giants, however.
"I'm going to try to not pay any attention to it," pitching coach Dave Duncan said.
First baseman Mark McGwire, who obviously has been listening to manager Tony La Russa too much, said, "We're going to be pulling for the Cardinals to beat the Milwaukee Brewers."
The Cardinals' Fernando Vina and Albert Pujols were third and fourth in the National League in hits before Monday, with 173 and 172, respectively. San Francisco's Rich Aurilia has 182 hits and Luis Gonzalez of Arizona 176.
Forty of Jim Edmonds' first 93 runs batted in have come with two out in an inning.
The Cardinals aren't using Matt Morris in this series against Milwaukee even though he threw only one inning on Sunday before being washed out.
One reason is that they don't want to mess with their rotation in the two series they have with Houston, with Morris, Darryl Kile and Woody Williams the scheduled pitchers in both series.
Plus, Duncan figures Morris, who has tossed 190 2/3 innings, his most in four years, could use the rest before his next scheduled start against Houston at home on Friday.
The starters for the remainder of the series in Milwaukee are Williams, Dustin Hermanson and Smith. Morris, Darryl Kile and Williams are slated from Friday through Sunday against Houston.
Return
Sept. 16, 2001
Cardinals resume baseball by tossing Bud Smith against Brewers
By Rick Hummel, Post-Dispatch
The last time Bud Smith pitched was 13 days ago. On Sept. 3 in San Diego, he threw just the ninth no-hitter in Cardinals history.
Smith, a lefthanded rookie, will make his first St. Louis appearance since that night when he pitches on another momentous occasion. Smith will start Monday night against Milwaukee in the Cardinals' first game here in the resumption of the baseball season stopped for six days after the terrorist attacks of Tuesday. Manager Tony La Russa, after the Cardinals had worked out for four hours Saturday, said he hadn't carried his rotation any farther than Smith for the remaining 18 games after Monday. But, if La Russa and pitching coach Dave Duncan again try to implement their plan of using righthanders Matt Morris, Woody Williams and Darryl Kile in both remaining series against division-leading Houston, then none would work until at least Wednesday.
Morris, in fact, threw 27 pitches and Williams 60 Saturday in a seven-inning intrasquad game that ended in a 3-3 tie. Williams took a one-hop Mike Matheny smash off his leg but waved off attention. Kile has been nursing a tight elbow but tossed on Saturday. It is unlikely that any of them would be pitching by Tuesday night,
In order for Morris, Williams and Kile to be ready to face Houston at Enron Field on Sept. 24-26, they then would have to pitch Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. That leaves righthander Dustin Hermanson as the most likely starter for Tuesday but Hermanson didn't work out Saturday because of a stiff neck.
If Hermanson is unable to throw a bullpen session at today's final workout, safety valve Alan Benes, who has bailed out the Cardinals once this month, would be a possible choice for Tuesday.
Sunday's intrasquad game, to be pitched by coaches, will feature a team of Latin American players against the rest of the club. "An intercontinental game," said La Russa.
When the season resumes, teams will have to be up to speed right away.
"Whoever doesn't is going to be left behind in the wild-card race," said second baseman Fernando Vina. The Cardinals are a half-game behind wild-card leader San Francisco and five games behind Houston in the National League Central Division.
The Cardinals were playing at their optimum before play stopped. They had gone to a season-high 15 games over .500.
Smith, whose first turn after the no-hitter was skipped, said Saturday the rest had helped him. He has already thrown more innings than ever as a pro. Smith, 21, has tossed 69 2/3 innings for the Cardinals atop 108 he had at Memphis.
"The amount of innings is still a concern so we're going to be watching him closely," said La Russa.
In Saturday's intrasquad game, there was a bit of tomfoolery with Jim Edmonds catching a Mark McGwire fly to deep center and then slam-dunking it over the wall and then Edmonds scaling the wall and playing on top of the shrubbery in McGwire's next at-bat.
Third baseman Albert Pujols and shortstop Edgar Renteria exchanged positions without telling anybody.
La Russa generally liked what he saw. Among the pluses was McGwire doubling home two runs and non-roster pitcher Rick Ankiel hitting two balls hard.
"I thought it was very encouraging," said La Russa. "I saw mostly good concentration by everybody."
Only reliever Dave Veres, who has a hamstring injury, was absent. Veres was back in the Denver area with his wife, who is about to have a baby.
Another gem
Sept. 18, 2001
Cards' young stars provide old-fashioned victory
By Rick Hummel, Post-Dispatch
J.D. Drew and rookie Albert Pujols had made scant few errors for the Cardinals this season.
But in the space of about five minutes Monday night in the resumption of big-league baseball following a week of grieving, Pujols managed to be caught off first base on a fly ball to right and Drew muffed a liner to right. The two young Cardinals linchpins quickly rectified those mistakes. After the Milwaukee Brewers had gone ahead in the fifth with the help of Drew's error, Drew threw out a runner at the plate. Then, an inning later, Drew doubled in the tying run and scored the winning run on a single by Pujols.
Through the auspices of yet another young star, lefthander Bud Smith, the Cardinals pulled off a 2-1 win over the Brewers before an emotional crowd of 32,563 at Busch Stadium.
"It was a great night," Pujols said. "Opening Day, I thought was a great day but this night is one of those nights you won't forget — not just because of the game. All the fans were supporting us. They weren't afraid or anything."
From a therapeutic standpoint, the teams played an energetic game to allow fans to put aside the bigger picture for a couple of hours. From a competitive standpoint, the Cardinals caught up with the San Francisco Giants at 80-64 for first place in the wild-card standings.
The Cardinals, a season-high 16 games over the break-even mark, moved to 4 ½ games behind idle Houston, the National League Central leader. "We didn't play perfect, but we tried perfect," manager Tony La Russa said.
Rookie Smith (5-2), in his first start since his no-hitter two weeks ago, gave up just three hits and one unearned run in seven innings before gaining relief help from Gene Stechschulte and especially from lefthander Steve Kline, who was appearing in a major-league high 80th game.
After the Brewers had loaded the bases against Stechschulte with two outs in the eighth on a bloop double by Mark Sweeney, a walk and a hit batter, Kline retired Geoff Jenkins on a first-pitch liner to right. Kline then gained his eighth save with a perfect ninth.
Pujols broke up loser Ruben Quevedo's no-hit bid by singling to center with one out in the fourth. Jim Edmonds then backed Jeromy Burnitz to the right-field wall. Burnitz jumped to make the catch and then fired to first, where his throw nipped Pujols, who had gone back to the bag standing up.
La Russa said, "That's how you learn why this is the best baseball in the world. He didn't expect that a guy could make that kind of a throw from that far. That was a mistake. But the best thing is that he knows he made it and he'll learn from it."
Pujols said, "I should have slid. That was a big mistake that I made. It might happen again, but it's not going to happen tomorrow or in the next couple of days."
A two-base error assessed to right fielder Drew cost the Cardinals a run in the fifth. Drew cruised back on Devon White's liner but the ball went off his glove as he tried to make a leaping catch. Burnitz's right-side grounder moved White to third. After an intentional walk to Jose Hernandez, .197-hitting Henry Blanco hit a tapper to short, scoring White.
La Russa said, "J.D. was kicking himself, but he didn't put his head down."
Drew said that similar to a play on the last homestand here, he lost the ball in the lights. He added, "It's one of those balls I've got to have. I heard Jimmy (Edmonds) say, 'Back.' If it wasn't for him saying 'Back,' I wouldn't have even got a glove on it.
"By no means is it an excuse, but I might end up taking one in the teeth one day. I was running kind of blind and kind of sticking your glove out where you last saw it.
"I felt awful about that play. We should have been out of the inning.
"Bud was pitching such a good game. I told him when I got in the dugout, 'I'll try to get it back for you.'"
The run batted in for Pujols was his 112th, tying Ray Jablonski's Cardinals rookie record set in 1953.
Emotion
Sept. 18, 2001
Cardinals feel intense emotion as play resumes
By Mike Eisenbath, Post-Dispatch
A Monday night in September at Busch Stadium. The Milwaukee Brewers in town, and about 30,000 fans there to watch the Cardinals take another step in pursuit of a playoff berth.
Players have been through such circumstances before. But try as they might to remind themselves that it was just one game on a schedule of 162, they knew it was much bigger. "Like the first game of the season all over again," Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds said.
Not really. No one cries on Opening Day.
The Cardinals won 2-1, putting them into a tie with the San Francisco Giants for first in the race to determine the National League's wild-card playoff team. Cardinals manager Tony La Russa acknowledged the performances and execution of play on the field weren't perfect — somewhat expected after the six-day layoff in the aftermath of last week's terrorist attacks — but guaranteed that the effort was perfect.
The game turned out to be only one reason for more than 30,000 fans, many waving American flags, gathered at Busch. A pregame ceremony featured a patriotic tribute while hundreds of firemen, policemen and representatives of the armed forces stood on the field.
"Everybody is fighting back tears and by the end you hear people chanting 'U-S-A!'" catcher Mike Matheny said. "You're wanting to go out and do what (you) do best. It's not defending our country. Nonetheless, our emotions and hearts were beating fast."
Prepared somewhat for an emotional night and uncertain of their concentration levels, the Cardinals acknowledged they almost had to force themselves to think about baseball. Events of the last week are difficult to shake, though, especially after watching a 21-gun fireworks salute to honor those people who died.
"Maybe it went through my mind a little bit," starting pitcher Bud Smith said. "But I had to tell myself, 'Put it aside right now and pitch your game.'"
Smith had been away longer than most of his teammates. He hadn't pitched since throwing a no-hitter Sept. 3 at San Diego.
"It seemed like a really long time," Smith said. "It was 13 days, but it seemed like a lot longer than that. Even six days seems like a lot, so this seemed really long. I didn't feel as good, just because I've been away for so long. I didn't feel comfortable out there until the third or fourth inning."
However, Smith didn't allow a hit until Jose Hernandez singled leading off the third inning. That ended Smith's streak of 11 consecutive hitless innings.
Smith allowed only three hits and one unearned run in seven innings. Although his focus appeared fine, his teammates had some lapses in the field, at the plate, on the bases.
"It wasn't easy," second baseman Fernando Vina said, "but as the game got going, you had to get back in your groove, try to make it feel as normal as you could — which you couldn't."
All the Cardinals stood on the top step of their dugout during the pregame tribute. "Pretty intense," Matheny said. The emotion had been building for the players for days.
"Before the last out, I was starting to shake," Cardinals reliever Steve Kline said. "I was trembling. It was such an overwhelming experience."