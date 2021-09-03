From the 9/11 archives: Cardinals rookie Bud Smith dazzled, and provided much-needed distraction, in September 2001

"By no means is it an excuse, but I might end up taking one in the teeth one day. I was running kind of blind and kind of sticking your glove out where you last saw it.

"I felt awful about that play. We should have been out of the inning.

"Bud was pitching such a good game. I told him when I got in the dugout, 'I'll try to get it back for you.'"

The run batted in for Pujols was his 112th, tying Ray Jablonski's Cardinals rookie record set in 1953.

Emotion

Sept. 18, 2001

Cardinals feel intense emotion as play resumes

By Mike Eisenbath, Post-Dispatch

A Monday night in September at Busch Stadium. The Milwaukee Brewers in town, and about 30,000 fans there to watch the Cardinals take another step in pursuit of a playoff berth.

Players have been through such circumstances before. But try as they might to remind themselves that it was just one game on a schedule of 162, they knew it was much bigger. "Like the first game of the season all over again," Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds said.

Not really. No one cries on Opening Day.