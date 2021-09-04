From the 9/11 archives: You work, you weep, you plot revenge

The following article was originally written on Sept. 11, 2001. As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history.

At first there was work to do. A big story was being born, and we would try to catch it on the fly. There was work to be done for an extra edition, words to be written even as the story was being born and planes were still missing and buildings were still falling. Catch it on the fly and try to say something helpful and get it right, too, because you tell yourself this is history's rough first draft and darn it, you're a pro.

But though there was work to do, we were drawn to the TV, because TV is where we go at times like these. The wire services bring words, but TV brings pictures, pictures like no one has ever seen, a toy plane sailing into a Lego building, only the plane is not a toy, and 50,000 people work in that building and the one next to it.