From the archives: 11-year-old boy, Shawn Hornbeck, vanishes near Richwoods home

Editor's note: On Oct. 6, 2002, Shawn Hornbeck, 11, left his Richwoods home on his bicycle to visit a friend. He vanished for the next four years and three months until his unlikely rescue, along with another boy, from the apartment of a Kirkwood man. This was the first of many stories the Post-Dispatch published about the missing boy, on Oct. 8, 2002.
Pamela Akers watched the hands on her kitchen clock Monday as the seconds ticked toward 1 p.m., marking 24 hours since she last saw her son, Shawn Hornbeck, 11.
He left home Sunday afternoon to visit a friend but never arrived. With her voice quivering, Akers said she was trying not to think about why.
Police and volunteers spent Monday scouring the woods and roadsides around Akers' home in Richwoods, a former mining community in northeastern Washington County. But the day ended with the same mystery they had faced Sunday: Where was Shawn?
Shawn was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday riding his bicycle near Highways 47 and A, about a half-mile from his home. He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4-foot-8 and weighs 90 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and an orange Astros T-shirt from his Little League baseball team and riding a 20-inch lime-green mountain bike.
Ginia Maugen, spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff's Department, said authorities were treating the disappearance as an abduction because they had no other leads. She said the FBI and Richwoods Fire Department were assisting.
Richwoods, about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis, is a rural area of modest homes, set far apart or in small clusters off winding two-lane Highway A.
The terrain is rough, with sinkholes and old mine shafts under the woods.
It's the type of place where it's easy to get lost.
It's also the type of place, said John Youngblood, one of dozens of volunteers who turned out Monday, where everyone knows everyone else, and "nobody thinks anything like this can happen."
Youngblood works at the DaimlerChrysler plant in Fenton. He also is a reserve deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Department and acts as a substitute teacher at Richwoods Elementary School, where Shawn is in the fifth grade.
"He's a good kid," Youngblood said.
Shawn was supposed to have been home by 5 p.m. Sunday, his mother said. She waited until 6 p.m., then went to his friend's house. They hadn't seen him.
Authorities said later that a family friend reported seeing him about 4:30 p.m. on his bike.
When it started to get dark outside, Akers called police.
Sleepless, worried and told by authorities to stay close to her phone, she busied herself on her home computer Monday, printing fliers with her son's picture and searching her mind for clues.
He plays outfield on his Little League baseball team and wants to play soccer, she said.
He likes the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants and PlayStation video games.
"He's scared of the dark," she said. "He's always home by dark."
Volunteers, at one point numbering more than 100, searched on foot, all-terrain vehicles and horseback, while helicopters hovered overhead.
They searched for any sign: the bicycle or a piece of clothing in the woods. But they found nothing. It was as though Shawn had simply vanished.
Volunteers were called away from the search as night fell. But law enforcement agents continued late Monday night with about 200 people combing the area.
With no evidence that he had been hit by a car or fallen victim to foul play, authorities speculated that Shawn might have ridden into the woods and fallen off his bicycle, perhaps injuring himself.
"We haven't heard or found anything that would make us think differently at this point," said Mark Liston, director of the Midwest Trail Riders Association Motorized Search and Rescue Team, a volunteer group of off-road enthusiasts who help in searches.
Liston helped coordinate Monday's efforts from a command post at the Richwoods fire station, on Highway A. He urged volunteers to sign in, so authorities would know at day's end whether anyone else was missing.
Shawn's father, Craig Akers, searched on an ATV and wiped tears from his dust-covered cheeks at noon when he came back empty-handed. Craig Akers has been the only father Shawn has known. He married Shawn's mother in 1992 after Shawn's biological father died, said Pamela Akers.
Looking at his neighbors, Craig Akers said, "Most of the residents here have been out all night. All of the kids have been out all night."
Reunited with family
Post-Dispatch front page, Jan. 14, 2007
Signs of welcome
Missing poster adjustment
Reunions with friends
Press attention
Neighbors react
Michael Devlin in May 2007
Appearance on Oprah's television show
Family comforts Pam Akers
Search for Hornbeck
An empty chair at graduation
Students hand out fliers
Vigil for Ben Ownby
Signed jersey
Hults meet with Ben
Shawn Hornbeck talks about missing women found in Cleveland
Shawn Hornbeck talks about missing women found in Cleveland
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!