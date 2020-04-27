Gigantic love-making and a timid reporter: When the world's tallest man and woman visited St. Louis

Capt. Bates is 32 years of age, stands 7 feet 11 inches in height and weighs 453 pounds. He is well put together, handsome in feature and genial in speech, and is a sharp, shrewd man of the world. Mrs. Bates is 29 years old, of the same height as her husband, although she really looks to be taller, and turns the scales at 417 pounds. She is thinner in form, but of excellent physique, is handsome and has the same frank and smiling countenance as her husband.

She likes the show business, she says, because it brings her into contact with so many persons. The Captain, however, does not care very much about it now, having been in the business nine years. It was his desire to live in private quiet on his farm in Ohio, where the couple have a house built expressly with doors, windows, etc., on a giant scale, but they had received so many good offers that they left the sod to take to the sawdust, and forsook the plow for the platform.

The visit of a giant and giantess to a newspaper office is not, however, an everyday occurrence, and it is worth while recording; and common occurrences in the life of a pair of domesticated giants are not by any means microscopic affairs and are equally worthy of public notice.