How a 5-mile train trip from downtown St. Louis changed our nation's history in 1852

ST. LOUIS • Hissing and huffing, the little locomotive brashly named Pacific eased its way from the cheering crowd.

Big shots on board waved heartily from two passenger cars. The train clacked gingerly along new rails, heading west toward the unspoiled valley of the River Des Peres.

It reached track's end at Cheltenham, a village at today's Hampton and Manchester avenues. Everyone got off and enjoyed a country dinner and boastful toasts. "A new epoch in the history of our state," crowed The Republican, a major city newspaper.

It was big talk for a five-mile ride.

The first passenger train west of the Mississippi River began its portentous jaunt at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9, 1852, from a station near 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue. The Pacific Railroad Co., St. Louis' bid to reach the Pacific Ocean by rail, was building its way westward with dreams bigger than progress.

Workers had finished the track to Cheltenham only days before the first ride. The following May, their tracks reached Kirkwood, named for chief construction engineer James Kirkwood. Cost overruns, a national financial panic and the Civil War would delay completion to Kansas City until September 1865.