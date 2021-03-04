How a creaky compromise kept Missouri from joining the Confederacy

ST. LOUIS • Two large American flags flanked the image of an eagle, its fiery eyes fixed on the assembly floor below. From its bill flowed a banner with the words, "Union Forever."

But sentiment was anything but unanimous among the men gathered for the special State Convention at the St. Louis Mercantile Library on March 4, 1861. Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson and fellow secessionists in the Legislature hoped the convention would push Missouri into the budding Confederate States of America.

The 99 delegates had been chosen in a hastily called statewide election. After one day in Jefferson City, they moved to the spacious private library, at 510 Locust Street, because of the better taverns and hotels nearby. Unionists hoped some of the city's anti-secession feelings, symbolized by the eagle, might sway the delegates.

Jackson, a slaveholding planter from central Missouri, made his view plain by urging Missouri to "stand by the South." Opposing him was U.S. Rep. Francis Blair Jr., President Abraham Lincoln's point man in St. Louis. Blair's newspaper, the Missouri Democrat, warned delegates: "The slave interest claims to dominate the state. Shall it do so?"