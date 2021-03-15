How the 'wonder drug' penicillin went from discovery to mass production, and the role St. Louis had in it

Research on penicillin started in 1928, when British scientist Alexander Fleming put off washing the lab ware and discovered the drug, but it languished in the laboratory for more than a decade.
British scientists started the first human trials in 1941, but the U.S. didn't approve a trial until 1942.
On June 27, 1943, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch told its readers of the remarkable effectiveness of a new drug, penicillin, in treating infectious diseases.
The results were demonstrated in tests at Barnes Hospital. The usefulness of the drug had been largely unknown to most of the medical community until earlier that month.
Dr. Barry Wood of Washington University, described as "a tall, prematurely graying former Harvard University football star" was one of only a dozen doctors in the U.S. chosen to do clinical studies of the little known substance.
Wood reported that in addition to checking the growth of battle field infection, penicillin had been found to successful in treating infections caused by pneumonia, as well as certain types of "boils, abscesses, bone disease, meningitis and putrid lung infections."
But there was a catch.
So little of the drug was available that there were fewer than 300 cases in which the drug had been used and its action observed. All appeals for the drug received by Barnes Hospital were rejected, Wood said, unless the cases offered an opportunity for new investigation.
"We are using what little we are allotted to further our general knowledge of penicillin's usefulness. We have none to spare for treatment of infections that we already have studied," he said.
By the end of the following month, however, the plans for mass production were in full swing, with plans to treat 5,000 cases weekly.
Results from the battlefield were reported immediately.
One soldier being treated at Bushnell’s Veteran Hospital in Utah lay sick in a hospital bed for 14 months with wounds containing bits of uniform, missile fragments, and shattered bone.
Doctors didn't risk operating on the gangrenous wound. Once the soldier began receiving penicillin injections, he began to improve almost immediately.
In the first half of 1942, about 400 million units of penicillin were produced. By then end of the war, production was up to 650 billion units a month.
While Fleming was given credit for discovering the drug, researchers Howard Flory and Ernest Chain are credited with its mass production.
