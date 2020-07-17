'I will never understand why.' 35 years ago, a St. Louis mother gunned down her three young children.

The murders left neighbors stunned. Goree had lived quietly on the median-divided, tree-shaded street with her children and brother, Dwight R. Goree. The four-family flat is in the middle of a block of brick homes just west of Tower Grove Park.

The center pane was missing from the front door of the building, and the green linoleum on the stairway was worn. Neighbors said the building had recently been repossessed.

A fan was in the screened window at which Goree had been waiting when a police officer cautiously approached the outside door Wednesday afternoon with his pistol drawn.

''She was up there in the window when they got there,'' said Barbara Lewis, who lives next door to the family. Lewis was in the front yard when the children were brought out on stretchers.

''A little later, they put her in a police car. She was there when they carried the kids out. They had an oxygen mask on Danielle. Her face (Lavenia's) just didn't show a thing.''

Police said that Goree, who was unmarried and who apparently had no record of mental illness, had called the 911 emergency number and calmly asked for three ambulances because three peoplehad been shot. The children, police said, had different fathers, whose identities were not immediately known. Police said Goree's parents were dead.