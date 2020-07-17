'I will never understand why.' 35 years ago, a St. Louis mother gunned down her three young children.

Editor's note: On July 17, 1985, Lavenia Goree's three children - Crystal, 7, Danielle, 4, and Melissa, 1 - spent the day helping their baby sitter weed her marigold garden and playing with a poodle named Buddy. Their mother picked them up, took them to their apartment in the 4900 block of Magnolia Avenue, and shot each one once in the head with a .22-caliber rifle. She was convicted a year later and sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole. Mental health experts testified at her trial that she was unable to understand her actions.
Here is the Post-Dispatch's original coverage of the event.
Taken the day before they were mortally wounded, the glossy photograph showed three smiling little girls sitting at a kitchen table with their mother - a frail, tired-looking woman who held the youngest child on her lap. Danielle, an impish 4-year-old with raven hair, had the broadest smile of all. But then she had special reason to be happy. She had pestered her baby sitter, Karen Risher, to take the color snapshot.
''She wanted a picture of her mommy,'' Risher recalled Thursday with glistening eyes as she sat in her home in south St. Louis with the photographs of the girls arrayed before her on the same kitchen table.
''They were such wonderful children. They were all so happy that day. I will never understand why this happened - never,'' Risher said.
Earlier Thursday, authorities charged Lavenia Goree, 25, a clerical worker once investigated for child neglect, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault in the deaths and critical wounding of her three children.
Each was shot in the head late Wednesday afternoon with a .22-caliber rifle in the second-floor apartment they and their mother shared with Goree's brother at 4945 Magnolia Avenue, police said.
Danielle, who celebrated her fourth birthday Sunday, died a short time later at Children's Hospital, as did her sister Melissa, 1, who sat on her mother's lap in the photo, wearing a bright blue flowered dress. Goree's third child, Crystal, 7, died about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Barnes Hospital. Police said the St. Louis circuit attorney's office would be notified of the death of the third child and would be responsible for changing the existing charges.
The children were shot shortly after their mother picked them up from Risher's house. They had spent the day helping their baby sitter weed her marigold garden and playing with a small, button-eyed poodle named Buddy. After finishing a nap and watching their favorite cartoon show on television, they were looking forward to their mother's arrival, Risher said.
''She seemed fine,'' Risher said. She had watched the children five days a week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. since June 22, the day after Goree reported to her new job. ''She came right into the kitchen and said, 'I'll see you tomorrow morning.' She seemed real attached to those kids.''
The murders left neighbors stunned. Goree had lived quietly on the median-divided, tree-shaded street with her children and brother, Dwight R. Goree. The four-family flat is in the middle of a block of brick homes just west of Tower Grove Park.
The center pane was missing from the front door of the building, and the green linoleum on the stairway was worn. Neighbors said the building had recently been repossessed.
A fan was in the screened window at which Goree had been waiting when a police officer cautiously approached the outside door Wednesday afternoon with his pistol drawn.
''She was up there in the window when they got there,'' said Barbara Lewis, who lives next door to the family. Lewis was in the front yard when the children were brought out on stretchers.
''A little later, they put her in a police car. She was there when they carried the kids out. They had an oxygen mask on Danielle. Her face (Lavenia's) just didn't show a thing.''
Police said that Goree, who was unmarried and who apparently had no record of mental illness, had called the 911 emergency number and calmly asked for three ambulances because three peoplehad been shot. The children, police said, had different fathers, whose identities were not immediately known. Police said Goree's parents were dead.
When asked about a motive, a homicide detective replied that Goree had said in a taped statement that she didn't want to go back on welfare.
''She was concerned that she could not continue caring for her children,'' said Jane Phillips, an assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis who issued the warrants against Goree.
A detective called the murders ''cold-blooded.''
Neighbors like Lewis, whose two young boys used to play in a wading pool with Goree's children, say they are baffled by the murders.
''She never looked depressed,'' Lewis said. ''She was very quiet and kept to herself. But it always seemed to me that she took care of those children. Whenever the ice cream man came, and they got ice cream on their dresses, she would call them in and change their clothing.''
Lewis said Goree had struggled to go to school, so she could ''better herself.''
She added that Goree's brother had told her that the family lacked insurance, and that he was concerned about funeral arrangements.
''Those girls deserve a decent funeral,'' said Lewis, who was trying to arrange a burial fund. She paused. ''I can't understand why anyone would shoot her own children,'' she said.
On June 21, Blue Cross-Blue Shield hired Goree as a temporary worker through an employment agency, a spokesman said. She did clerical work in the company's claims department at 4444 Forest Park.
''Her supervisor said she was very quiet and that everyone (in her department) were all very shocked,'' the spokesman said.
Risher said the girls were always well-dressed and well-fed and showed no evidence of abuse. But she added that Goree once had told her that she had been unable to care for her children properly.
Officials for the Missouri Division of Family Services said Thursday that Goree had been investigated more than two years ago for ''physical neglect'' of her children.
''It involved proper supervision and parenting,'' said William F. Siedhoff, an area director for the division.
Siedhoff said the division had received a hot-line report on the family. ''We had an involvement for 2 12 years,'' he said. ''Duringthis time, there were extensive services to the family.''
After caseworkers and supervisors reviewed the case, the services were discontinued three months ago, he said.
''It leaves you shaken,'' Siedhoff said. ''But I can assure that a multiplicity of services had been given. Everyone felt things had stabilized and the family had been functioning well. It's very disturbing when something like this happens."
Although he declined to discuss the specifics of the neglect case, Siedhoff acknowledged that the period of services for the family had lasted an unusually long time.
Like Lewis, Risher described Goree as a quiet, reserved woman who was hard to get to know. But Risher, 33, said that last week, Goree tearfully told her that she was worried about a shoplifting incident that took place five years ago in Illinois.
''She said she was upset that it was still on her record,'' Risher said.
On Thursday morning, Risher picked up the color photographs she had taken of the family two days earlier. She broke into tears as soon as she opened the thick packet and saw the bright, smiling faces of the children staring back at her.
There is a separate picture of Goree - a slender woman with oversize glasses and wearing a white blouse.
Risher's voice went husky when she recalled how Danielle had begged her to take the picture - a picture the child never had the chance to see.
One photo shows the three girls sitting side-by-side on a counter in Risher's spacious, sunny kitchen. Danielle, called ''Dee Dee'' by the other girls, was holding Melissa around the waist. Crystal, a bright blonde, was grinning.
On the day the girls were shot, they had played with their dolls and stuffed animals as well as with Buddy, an apricot-colored poodle.
The girls loved to put on pretty dresses and makeup, said Carolyn Hardin, 15, Risher's daughter. ''One day they looked like punk rockers, the next day they were little ladies,'' she said.
The children had eaten oatmeal for breakfast, snacked on cookies and followed with macaroni for lunch.
''They all had wonderful appetites, especially Missy,'' Risher said. ''The girls called her 'Miss Piggy' when she was at the table.''
Danielle and Crystal both wanted a dog like Buddy, Risher said. Their mother had promised to get them one, she said.
''I'm going to go out and get a stuffed dog for those girls, a real cute one I saw at K mart,'' she said. ''I'm going to take it to the funeral home with a bright balloon.''
Bill Bryan and Roger Signor, both of the Post-Dispatch staff, contributed information to this story.
