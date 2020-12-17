In 1811, a great earthquake rocked territorial St. Louis, but nobody knew the epicenter

ST. LOUIS • It had been a year of trepidations.

A major flood on the Mississippi River covered the Illinois bottomland to the bluffs. Summer brought malaria. In October, a comet filled the night sky.

Itinerant preachers warned of doom, and people were in a listening mood.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, 1811, they were jolted awake by violent shaking and guttural groans from the earth. Dogs howled. Families fled unsteadily from rattling homes as the tremors continued for more than a minute.

“I was roused from sleep by the clamor of windows, doors and furniture in tremulous motion, with a distinct rumbling noise resembling a number of carriages passing over pavement,” editor Joseph Charless wrote in his Louisiana Gazette, St. Louis’ first newspaper. “The sky was obscured by a thick, hazy fog.”

Charless thought it might have been a volcanic eruption to the west. Four more shocks were felt that day, followed by many more over two months.

It was the start of the great New Madrid earthquakes, but the roughly 2,000 residents of St. Louis couldn’t have known that. New Madrid was a village on the Mississippi, 70 miles below the Ohio River. Charless got his news by mail couriers on horse.