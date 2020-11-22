In time for toy shopping season: Remember the Cabbage Patch Kids craze

In Miami, a 75-year-old man was knocked down Thursday by customers in a frenzy trying to buy the moon- faced dolls.

Although area store owners have reported no such incidents so far, they expect customer frustration to last until the holiday season is over.

'It's a shame, but there's really nothing we can do if we can't get them,' a store owner at St. Clair Square said.

But some shoppers are prepared to keep up the quest. Said one: 'If you have a little girl at home who wants one badly, you keep looking.'

In Concord, N.H., about two-thirds of the people in line outside the Zayre Corp. store went home empty-handed, although some made new friends during the long wait. Many had been in similar lines at other stores.

''The grandchildren want them, what can I say?'' said Clayton LaClair of Stoddard, one of the unlucky shoppers unable to buy any Cabbage Patch Kids. ''We have been all over New Hampshire and Vermont looking for these dolls,'' he said as he and his wife, Alice, stood trying to keep warm near the end of the line.