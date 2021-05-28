It all happened in 20 minutes: In 1896, the Great Cyclone ripped through St. Louis

More than half the population was foreign-born or first-generation American, and most of them Germans on the South Side. The big Irish neighborhood was Kerry Patch, northwest of downtown. The wealthy moved ever westward.

Black population, barely 3,300 in 1860, jumped as Jim Crow cruelties hardened down South. By 1900, more than 35,000 blacks lived here in scattered, segregated enclaves around downtown.

Business grew sluggishly in the city during the depression. Faster industrial growth was on the East Side, where cheap coal, flat land and immigrants from Eastern Europe fed mills and foundries. Granite City, named for a company that glazed cookware with a granite-like sheen, was incorporated in 1896.

St. Louis, meanwhile, built enduring monuments to its sense of self. Construction of today’s City Hall began in 1890. Union Station was dedicated on Sept. 1, 1894, when a 200-piece band played for 20,000 guests. With its distinctive clock tower, Grand Hall and wide train shed, it was the nation’s largest station, and often its busiest.