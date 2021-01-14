Jan. 14, 1980: St. Louis car bombing is the work of the notorious 'Southside Dentist'

One day early in 1980, Joan Lang saw a frantic man running toward her dog grooming shop at 4455 Gravois Avenue.

"My dentist has been arrested," the man said.

"Arrested for what?" Lang said. Murder, he said. But that wasn't what caused the man consternation about Dr. Glennon Engleman's arrest.

"He was upset because he was in jail and he did not have his dentures back," Lang said.

The arrest caused consternation among some patients of Engleman, who had his office in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue. Others who knew him as a good dentist and citizen were shocked.

But when a jury in federal court on Sept. 25, 1980 found Engleman guilty in the Jan. 14, 1980, car bombing that killed Sophie Marie Barrera, police saw it as a step toward wrapping up investigations that began 22 years earlier.

From the start, police suspected Engleman in the shooting death of James S. Bullock. When Bullock was killed near the St. Louis Art Museum in 1958, Engleman's ex-wife, Edna, had been married to Bullock for six months.