Jan. 24, 1967: One of the worst twisters to ever hit St. Louis

Diana F. Makuta, 81, lives in the 9600 block of St. Girard Lane, just a short distance from the Wests. She and her late husband John had moved into their house in November 1966. John was not home when the storm hit.

"It was 75 degrees," Makuta said. "I was walking down the street, taking some dirty clothes to the laundromat. John wasn't home. It looked like a storm was coming, but I really didn't think about it. There were no sirens going off. Then, our next-door neighbor Smitty came out and told me to get into the house and stand in the hallway.

"I didn't know what was happening. The storm passed and I still thought I'd go do my laundry. When I came out, ours were the only two houses still standing."

Woodson Terrace Mayor Lawrence Besmer was 15 years old. He was in the living room of his house in the 9400 block of Margo Ann Lane when a gust of wind blew out the front windows.

"It happened so quickly," Besmer said. "Fortunately, our street was lucky. The houses on Beauty Lane were wiped out. The backstops on the ball field in Woodson Park were bent down. There was all kinds of debris in the park, like a wedding dress, shoes, personal items."