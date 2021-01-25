Jan. 25, 2005: Our first article about 'the facebook' came with a warning

Students sign onto the site to connect with others in their classes, to keep in touch with high school friends or to search randomly for people on their campus.

The organizers of thefacebook.com add schools as demand grows. They control which schools are included by requiring students to use their campus e-mail addresses. The site has minimal commercial advertising.

Students from participating colleges can log on to the site with a password, post a picture of themselves and create a profile with information ranging from academic major to political views to favorite movies and interests. They can search other students' profiles, list friends from any participating schools and view a kind of family tree of the people they are connected to through their friends. One student can be connected to thousands of others.

Among the schools on the site are the University of Missouri at Columbia, Washington University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and, most recently, St. Louis University and Western Illinois University.

"I'd say it's really addictive," said Matt Demmer, a senior at SLU. "You can waste hours and hours. It picked up really fast."

One feature of the facebook is the ability for students to create groups.