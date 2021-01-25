Jan. 25, 2005: Our first article about 'the facebook' come with a warning

It was a mere 16 years ago that the Post-Dispatch wrote about a new craze at Mizzou, Washington University and St. Louis University.
Making friends has become computerized, organized and digitized, thanks to a networking Web site popular on college campuses nationwide.
Thefacebook.com is an Internet directory linking college students from more than 400 schools. Students can post profiles and pictures and link to other students by listing them as their friends.
"Laura Cullen has requested to add you as a friend, but before we can do that, you must confirm that you are in fact friends with Laura."
This message popped up in the e-mail account of a male student whom Cullen had spotted multiple times in the dining hall at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "We've never really talked," said Cullen, a freshman. Despite that, she decided to ask him to be her friend on thefacebook.com.
Cullen's quarry rejected her in a return e-mail: "I'm sorry, but I don't know you."
Cullen was able to shrug it off but recalled, "It was so embarrassing."
Thefacebook.com, organized by a group of Harvard students almost a year ago, has become, for better or worse, an integral part of the college experience on some campuses.
Students sign onto the site to connect with others in their classes, to keep in touch with high school friends or to search randomly for people on their campus.
The organizers of thefacebook.com add schools as demand grows. They control which schools are included by requiring students to use their campus e-mail addresses. The site has minimal commercial advertising.
Students from participating colleges can log on to the site with a password, post a picture of themselves and create a profile with information ranging from academic major to political views to favorite movies and interests. They can search other students' profiles, list friends from any participating schools and view a kind of family tree of the people they are connected to through their friends. One student can be connected to thousands of others.
Among the schools on the site are the University of Missouri at Columbia, Washington University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and, most recently, St. Louis University and Western Illinois University.
"I'd say it's really addictive," said Matt Demmer, a senior at SLU. "You can waste hours and hours. It picked up really fast."
One feature of the facebook is the ability for students to create groups.
"My friend and I started a group," said Liz Pitula, a junior at the U of I. "We called it The Cool Club, and we only let ourselves in." The group's description reads, "The coolest kids on campus. . . . Our parents think we're perfect and your boyfriend thinks we're hot. Of course we're not conceited, and you can't hate us because we're so nice. Don't you wish you were one of us?"
Dan Michel, a junior at Mizzou, created a group called The Nappers Union, a club dedicated to those who can't stay awake for a full day.
Junior Stephanie Roberson, vice president of Washington University's Association of Black Students, has used thefacebook.com to connect with members of the association and to post announcements.
Students also can create fake profiles, which Michel at Mizzou finds amusing. "I'm friends with Jesus Christ," he said, also listing singer Rick James and movie persona Napoleon Dynamite among his friends.
Thefacebook.com has a darker side, though. "I think people are trying to compete with how many friends they have," Cullen said. "That's kind of lame."
And not everyone is a convert. "I haven't joined," said Michelle McCully, a junior at Washington University. "People who have seem to get sucked in."
Brad Prager, a professor and expert in pop culture at Mizzou, is critical that the collegiate activity emphasizes making friends on the Internet, as opposed to in person. "I think it's a weird thing that computers do to us -- that we can orchestrate our lives down to the detail where even our supposedly random friendships become orchestrated and coordinated," said Prager. "It sort of takes the spontaneity out of making friends."
Another drawback is the dissemination of misinformation. One hoax that spread among thefacebook.com users around the country was about a fake drug called Progesterex, supposedly used as a date rape drug that can sterilize its victims.
Roberson said she received that urban legend through her account on thefacebook.com. "I'm not the kind of person who takes that stuff at face value," she said. She added that the spread of false information had the potential to be dangerous for more gullible users of the site.
Still, most users of thefacebook.com are upbeat about its increasing role on campuses. "I think it's just a fun, stupid thing," Cullen said.
"It's just a big online joke that got taken very far," Michel said of the site.