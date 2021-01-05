Jerry Berger's final column: A lot has changed, yet much endures.

Editor's note: Longtime Post-Dispatch gossip columnist Jerry Berger died Tuesday at the age of 87. Here's a reprint of his final column, which ran in the Post-Dispatch on March 28, 2004.
FOR THE FIRST TIME in years, the biggest news in this column is buried at the end. Skip down there if you want.
The rest of you should know that the columnist sat down at his computer Friday and realized something quite sobering: This space, which he has been filling for a couple of decades, is most usually populated these days by the children and grandchildren of the original bold-faced crowd - which makes misspelling the same names an intergenerational affair. A real estate tip from Koplar is most often from grandson Sam Koplar, not from his grandfather Sam Koplar or from his pop, Ted Koplar. Skip and Cap Grossman are the third generation of their scrappy family doing business on the north riverfront. Francis Slay is the mayor of St. Louis, with a dad named Francis Slay and a son named Francis Slay, who happens to be studying political science. The Tommy Dunne who is building trash-transfer stations in south St. Louis County is the grown-up son of the Tom Dunne who built many of the major highways in the region. The O'Mara on the St. Louis County Council, the Conway, Kennedy, Villa and Flowers on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, and the Boykins in the Missouri Legislature are the sons, grandson and daughter of pols who inhabited this column for years.
Jeff Rainford is the mayor's chief of staff, not a KMOX cub reporter nicknamed "Crash." Robin and Russ Carnahan, both running for high public offices on their own, are the offspring of the late governor and a former U.S. senator. Joe Buck, not Jack Buck, is making the big bucks behind the mike these days. It's John Carney, not Jack Carney, pitching restaurants and movies to insomniacs in the heartlands. At 17 and 14, Keith and Taylor Costas were old enough to stand up for their pop, Bob Costas, when the broadcaster married Jill Sutton in West Palm Beach, Fla., recently. Steve Stone, not venerable Sid Stone, makes the big real estate deals these days. The brothers Michael and Steve Roberts are telecom and real estate millionaires, not aldermen. Jim Davis, not pop James Davis, is the tycoon all aglow about a new process that removes water from fuel.
A call to PR pros Fleishman Hillard won't find a Fleishman or a Hillard - or even a Kerth or a Finnigan. A call to the barristers at Bryan Cave won't find a Bryan or a Cave. The Rev. Larry Biondi's St. Louis University is a top college pick, not a backup plan. According to the college guides, WashU is a reasonable alternative to Yale or Stanford. A pair of half-brothers named Busch now make many of the major decisions at the big brewery in Soulard where the family affair goes back four Roman numerals. Vibrant Chrissy Gephardt may make more news next year than her proud pop, Dick Gephardt. Cupples warehouses are now coveted properties. The old Highlands amusement park is now a buttoned-down business park. The Merchandise Mart is Bo Hart's trendy loft, not the center of the region's garment trade. Page Avenue seems to run all the way to Wentzville. John Ashcroft has now rewritten more of the U.S. Constitution than James Madison. There are more people than catfish in the flood plains of Chesterfield.
Savvy Virvus Jones is a real estate exec; his bette noir Vince Schoemehl is making new enemies on the St. Louis School Board. The city of St. Louis is suddenly a trendy address again. More readers think "museum" than "publisher" when they see the name Pulitzer. Forest Park looks like it might finally be ready to host another World's Fair. New generations of Clays, Dowds, Bosleys, Beffas, Nooneys, Clintons, Maritzes, Bakewells, Gershmans, Barkets and Liptons make the news these days. Even the doctors are children. It's harder and harder for a columnist to keep his generations straight.
Of course, some things remain the same: Ray Lankford is still (or, again) a Cardinal. Gene McNary is still running for public office. Tony Ladue stills looks down its nose at Olivette (whose new city manager is T. Michael McDowell). Gyo Obata still picks up the phone at the architectural giant that bears his name, as does Tom Guilfoil. Barb Geisman and Richard Callow have still not tied the knot. Vashon High School is the Missouri team to beat at basketball. Kit Bond is still collecting a government paycheck. Donna Wilkinson is still wrinkle-less. Bob Hyland is still dead. Crown Candy will be crowded from now until Easter. A concrete is still better than a sundae. The Opera House is still silent.
BUT, NOTHING LASTS FOREVER - except a columnist's eternal gratitude for the tips, notes, phone calls, e-mails, faxes and cocktail napkins that have made penning this column so effortless and for the editorial tolerance that allowed an old-fashioned gossip writer with a myriad of annoying habits to fill up so much white space on the pages of a great newspaper. A few people over the years have earned the columnist's special affection for always having an eye and an ear for a good story. Their good works have earned them a pardon from being thrust in to the public eye for naught. But, they, like the rest of you, will not be forgotten.