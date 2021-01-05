Jerry Berger's final column: A lot has changed, yet much endures.

The rest of you should know that the columnist sat down at his computer Friday and realized something quite sobering: This space, which he has been filling for a couple of decades, is most usually populated these days by the children and grandchildren of the original bold-faced crowd - which makes misspelling the same names an intergenerational affair. A real estate tip from Koplar is most often from grandson Sam Koplar, not from his grandfather Sam Koplar or from his pop, Ted Koplar. Skip and Cap Grossman are the third generation of their scrappy family doing business on the north riverfront. Francis Slay is the mayor of St. Louis, with a dad named Francis Slay and a son named Francis Slay, who happens to be studying political science. The Tommy Dunne who is building trash-transfer stations in south St. Louis County is the grown-up son of the Tom Dunne who built many of the major highways in the region. The O'Mara on the St. Louis County Council, the Conway, Kennedy, Villa and Flowers on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, and the Boykins in the Missouri Legislature are the sons, grandson and daughter of pols who inhabited this column for years.